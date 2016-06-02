Being LGBT in Africa draws stigma, violence and criminal charges

The persecution of LGBT people by the state is brutal in Africa. In some countries, sexual minorities fear for their lives due to the threat of the death penalty or lengthy prison sentences.

There are also drastic restrictions on LGBT freedom of expression, as well as discrimination.

That was evident on a football field in France recently.

Hate speech on social media

In mid-May, Senegalese international and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Idrissa Gana Gueye refused to wear a rainbow jersey as a symbol of greater tolerance and support for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) and people with other sexual minorities.

The rhetoric against LGBT people has increased among Senegalese social media users since the incident at a league match in France.

In France, Gueye was criticized but in Senegal the player has received much support for his behavior, even at the highest level.

" I support Idrissa Gueye," Senegal's President Macky Sall tweeted. "His religious beliefs must be respected."

Around 95% of Senegal's population is Muslim and so-called "unnatural acts" with a person of the same sex are punishable by law with prison terms of one to five years.

Members of the LGBT community report that attacks and homophobic incidents in the West African country have increased in recent years.

Meanwhile, violence against LGBT people in Cameroon is also on the rise, according Human Rights Watch.

The country still criminalizes same-sex relationships, according to Lewis Mudge, the organization's director for Central Africa.

"This law creates this atmosphere in which LGBTI people are targets," Mudge told DW.

"Homosexuality, same-sex conduct, is difficult for some people in Cameroon to accept, as it is in other African countries," he said.

The police are also not on their side, he said.

Where in Africa do LGBT people have rights?

In the past decade, five African countries have legalized homosexuality: Angola now allows same-sex relationships after passing a new law that came into force in February 2021.

In a landmark ruling in 2019, Botswana's Supreme Court decriminalized both male and female same-sex relationships.

The new law overturned legislation that dated back to 1965, when the country was still under British rule.

In 2015, Mozambique removed a colonial-era clause from its penal code that banned same-sex relationships, designating them as a "vice against nature."

Lesotho and Seychelles are also among the frontrunners in terms of acceptance, according to a 2020 global overview by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, and Intersex Association.

Uganda held its first LGBT Pride march in 2012

Same-sex partnerships are only legal in 22 of Africa's 54 countries, according to the overview.

In some countries, they are punished with imprisonment, in some parts of African even with death — including Mauritania, a dozen states in Nigeria and Somalia whereSharia law applies.

The maximum sentence is life imprisonment in Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia, while in Gambia, Kenya and Malawi, prison sentences of up to 14 years are possible, according to the overview.

In Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema has meanwhile just reaffirmed at a church service that his government would not stand up for the rights of homosexuals in the country.

Kenya is often a destination for LGBT people fleeing other parts of east Africa or the Horn of Africa

While same-sex relationships are not criminalized in Rwanda, members of the LGBT community criticize the government for not protecting them enough from stigma and violence by security agencies.

This is confirmed by the Kigali-based Health Development Initiative.

Fighting discrimination and stigmatization

The initiative's director, Aflodis Kagaba, commissioned a study on the challenges facing the LGBT community in Rwanda.

"Leaving no one behind means addressing stigma and discrimination," Kagaba told DW.

"We must ensure that all those inequities that make some of us feel unwelcome or condemned in our society are eliminated."

Institutions that support women should also consider LBGT people, one Rwandan activist told DW.

"We want to see ways they can improve their social or economic status, in the private or public sphere, without paying attention to gender identity or sexual orientation because we are more than that."

Prejudices are also evident in schools, workplaces or in the health care system, according to Jean Claude Cedric, an LBGT activist from Rwanda.

"The employees in health centers openly refuse to treat us. This forces many people in our community to stop visiting these facilities. Our government must enact laws that improve our lives and fight those in the community who harass us," Cedric told DW.

Queer life in South Africa: Zanele Muholi's photography Black is beautiful Zanele Muholi, shown here in a self-portrait, celebrates the lives of the LGBTQ communities of South Africa through photography and other kinds of visual art. The language of Muholi's depictions of queer African identities builds on visual contrast, and also focuses on the explicit portrayal of acts of introspection.

Queer life in South Africa: Zanele Muholi's photography A scarred society Muholi's work is more than mere photography. It is an act of activism itself. Through art, Muholi highlights issues affecting the LGBTQ community in their country, where issues like so-called "corrective rape" and HIV/AIDS continue to affect the lives of thousands of South Africans. At the same time, Muholi's focus on beauty provides a contrast that could be interpreted as a sense of hope.

Queer life in South Africa: Zanele Muholi's photography Reflections on identity Identifying as non-binary, Muholi (who uses the pronouns they/them) regards the subjects depicted in their works simply "as a human being." Their exploration of the human condition often hints at the harsh realities of life in South Africa as a queer minority — such as suffering hate crimes. This is a deliberate juxtaposition to the aesthetic standards they also seek to present in their work.

Queer life in South Africa: Zanele Muholi's photography Blurred lines Having grown up under apartheid during their youth, Muholi's deliberate blurring of social identities can be seen both as representative and contradictory of the "Rainbow Nation" concept that South Africa hopes to project. Race continues to be a major issue in their country, as the white minority still rules over the economy. Muholi's response is to simply mix things — and identities — up.

Queer life in South Africa: Zanele Muholi's photography Smoke and mirrors Muholi's portraiture of South African members of the LGBTQ community often conceals the subject's (biological) gender identity. This way, audiences can deliberate how they automatically react to an image — and what that might say about them. It also protects the identity of the queer subjects shown in their photographs, who despite legal protections on paper often have to live in hiding.

Queer life in South Africa: Zanele Muholi's photography Forbidden kisses The depiction of lesbian couples in particular is often regarded as controversial in South Africa's black communities. Many people believe that women who love women can be "cured," while homosexual men are often rejected as lost causes. Muholi's efforts to share images of tenderness, care and love among women hits a sore nerve in South Africa.

Queer life in South Africa: Zanele Muholi's photography Global success Muholi's works have traveled around the globe, with exhibitions introducing them to audiences beyond Africa. Shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam, New York, Boston, Houston, and now Berlin have not only furthered their career as a visual artist but have also increased the reach of the message Muholi wants to share. In South Africa, Muholi is a permanent fixture at the Zeitz MOCAA museum in Cape Town.

Queer life in South Africa: Zanele Muholi's photography Ongoing struggles Zanele Muholi continues to document the struggles of queer identities in South Africa. But in the meantime, they also succeed in injecting their subjects with universally understood aesthetics. This way, their art becomes accessible to a wide audience both at home and abroad. Muholi's photography can currently be seen at the Gropius Bau Museum in Berlin until March 13, 2022. Author: Sertan Sanderson



South Africa as a role model

Many persecuted people seek refuge outside their home country, especially in the more liberal South Africa.

Although violence and social discrimination against LGBT people is still widespread, the rights of sexual minorities are enshrined in the country's Constitution.

In this respect, South Africa is a role model in Africa.

Other countries are seeing some progress.

The small kingdom of Eswatini, which neighbors South Africa, held its first gay pride parade in 2018 — an event that has been on the public calendar in South Africa for years.

In 2006, South Africa became the first country in Africa — and at the time, one of just few nation's worldwide — to legalize same-sex marriage.

Its Constitution prevents discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

In reality though, LGBT people are often still persecuted and fall victim to hate crimes.

Nasra Bishumba contributed to this article. It was originally written in German and has been adapted by Benita van Eyssen.