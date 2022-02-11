 Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Digest: White falls as Hirano soars to gold | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 11.02.2022

Sports

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Digest: White falls as Hirano soars to gold

Heartbreak for Shaun White as the snowboarding veteran bowed out of the Olympics without a medal. Japan's Ruka Hirano took over his mantel as the halfpipe king.

Peking Olympische Winterspiele | Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Finale Shaun White

Five-time Olympian and arguably the greatest men's snowboarder in history Shaun White has ended his career with tears and a standing ovation.

The 35-year-old was aiming for his fourth gold medal in the halfpipe, but crashed out on his third and final run to finish in 4th. 

"That's it," he said as he removed his helmet and farewelled the crowd.

In his place stepped Ayumu Hirano, who finally claimed that coveted gold medal with a score of 96.00 after twice finishing with silver in the past two Games.

"I've been working towards my dream and this is it," said the 23-year-old Hirano.

Australia's Scotty James won silver with 92.50, while Switzerland's Jan Scherrer's 87.25 grabbed him bronze.

Ayumu Hirano competes during the men's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Ayumu Hirano finally won gold in the men's halfpipe.

Gold medals

Elsewhere in alpine skiing, Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami won gold in the women's super-G. She becomes the first skier to become both world and Olympic  champion.