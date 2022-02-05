Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 digest: Therase Johaug wins first gold of the Games

Norway's Therase Johaug won the first gold medal of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, sealing victory in the women's 15km skiathlon to win her first individual Olympic gold.

The 2021 world champion Johaug broke away at the halfway stage and by the 10km mark had a huge 26-second lead. Natalia Nepryaeva (ROC) won silver just ahead of surprise bronze winner Teresa Stadlober (Austria).

Johaug won a team gold in 2010, although missed out on competing in 2018 as she was serving a suspension after testing positive for a PED.

The women's 15km skiathlon is an event that combines classical and freestyle skiing, with the competitors switching techniques halfway through the course.

More IOC controversy

Also competing was China's Dinigeer Yilamujiang, the first Chinese cross-country skiing medallist at any international federation-level event.

Yilamujiang finished 43rd, just a day after the IOC was criticized for selecting the 20-year-old, a member of the Uyghur people, to light the Olympic cauldron in the opening ceremony.

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said Yilamujiang was an Olympian competing at the Games and was "absolutely perfectly entitled" to take part in the relay.

Human Rights Watch senior China researcher Yaqiu Wang wrote on Twitter that China was giving "a middle finger" to the rest of the world by making such a decision.

China has come under fire for its treatment of the Uyghur people, with many western nations diplomatically boycotting the Games over China's treatment of Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang. China rejects accusations of abuse, describing the camps as vocational centres designed to combat extremism.

Gold medals

Irene Schouten broke Claudia Pechstein's 20-year Olympic record to seal a stunning gold for the Netherlands in the women's 3000 metres speed skating. Racing in the final pair, Schouten finished in 3:56.93, ahead of her opponent Francesca Lollobrigida (Italy), who slowed late. Canada's Isabelle Weidemann won bronze, leaving a host of Dutch athletes disappointed.