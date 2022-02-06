Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 digest: New Zealand win first ever gold

On Waitangi Day, the national day of New Zealand, Zoi Sadowski Synnott gave her country extra reason to celebrate as the 20-year-old won her country's first ever Winter Olympic gold.

Sadowski Synnott came from behind to snatch the women's snowboard slopestyle title with an incredible final run, claiming gold with the last run of the competition that included a remarkable backside double 1080 trick.

This is only New Zealand's fourth ever Winter Olympic medal, and Sadowski Synnott has now won two (having won bronze in the Big Air at Pyeongchang four years ago).

'Super proud'

"It was the best run of my life... Honestly it's absolute disbelief but it probably means more to me to win New Zealand's first Winter Olympic gold," said Sadowski Synnott, who was born in Sydney and moved to New Zealand when she was six. "It makes me super proud to be a Kiwi."

American Julia Marino took silver, with Tess Coady sealing bronze for Australia, their first medal ofthese Games in Beijing. Both mobbed Sadowski Synnott afterwards, hailing her run as a huge moment for the sport.

"She's the one that's taking the sport to the next level and I'm just happy to be a part of it and be there with her," Marino said afterwards.

Sadowski Synnott was born in Sydney to an American mother and New Zealand father and moved to the town of Wanaka when she was six. During Covid lockdown, she jumped on a trampoline back home in New Zealand to help her aerial awareness.

Gold in Beijing caps a fantastic year, as the 20-year-old becomes the first athlete to add Olympic gold to a world and X Games title in less than a year.