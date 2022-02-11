Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Digest: Lara Gut-Behrami makes history with Super-G gold as Shaun White crashes out

Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami has added Super-G Olympic gold to her world cup triumph, becoming the first woman to hold both titles simultaneously.

The 30-year-old had to wait for confirmation of her place atop the podium but, in reality, there was little chance of any of those seeded lower than 30th, who raced later, matching her time of 1:13.51.

Austria's Mirjam Puchner finished second, while Gut-Behrami's compatriot Michelle Gisin took bronze. Germany's Kira Weidle was over a second off the pace in 15th.

Tearful farewell: Shaun White

Shaun White crashes out

Glory for Gut-Behrami on the slope but heartbrake for the greatest men's snowboarder of all time in the halfpipe, as three-time Olympic champion Shaun White ended his career without a medal - but with a standing ovation.

The 35-year-old was aiming for his fourth gold medal in the halfpipe, but crashed out on his third and final run to finish in 4th.

"That's it," he said as he removed his helmet to reveal a tear-strewen face and bid farewell to the crowd.

Into his place stepped Japan's Ayumu Hirano, who finally claimed that coveted gold medal with a score of 96.00 after twice finishing with silver in the past two Games.

"I've been working towards my dream and this is it," said the 23-year-old.

Australia's Scotty James won silver with 92.50, while Switzerland's Jan Scherrer's 87.25 grabbed him bronze.

Ayumu Hirano finally won gold in the men's halfpipe.



