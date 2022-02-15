Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Digest: Germany crash out of ice hockey against Slovakia

Slovakia 4-0 Germany

(Hudacek 12', Cehlarik 28', Kristof 29', Hrivik 58')

Germany are out of the men's ice hockey tournament at the playoff stage following a humbling 4-0 defeat at the hands of a ruthless Slovakia.

Toni Soderholm's team had entered the knockout round in a confident mood on the back of a positive performance in the narrow 3-2 group stage defeat against the United States.

But their hopes of setting up a quarterfinal against the Americans were quickly snuffed out by Slovakia, who raced into a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Libor Hudacek (12'), Peter Cehlarik (28') and Michal Kristof (29').

Germany rallied, but Marek Hrivik (58') sealed their fate in the third period with a fourth goal while Germany played without a goalie. Tempers then boiled over when David Wolf came to blows with Slovakia's Hudacek and was forced to sit out the closing stages.

Four years ago in Pyeongchang, the playoff stage proved to be a springboard for Germany as a dramatic extra-time win against Switzerland set them on their way to a historic silver medal, electrifying fans at home.

But there was to be no repeat in Beijing.

Golds for Switzerland and Austria

Anna Gasser of Austria won snowboarding gold in the women's snowboarding big air with a total score of 185.50, beating off competition from New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski Synnott (silver) and Japanese duo Kokomo Murase (bronze) and Reira Iwabuchi (fourth).

Gasser, who only started snowboarding 12 years ago at the age of 18, defended her Olympic title from Pyeongchang by landing the first double cork 1260 in women's snowboard history.

Gold in the men's big air went to Su Yiming of China with a score of 182.50.

On the piste, Corinne Suter of Switzerland took gold in the alpine downhill, edging out tough Italian competition from Sofia Goggia (silver), Nadia Delago (bronze) and Elena Curtoni (fifth). Germany's Kira Weidle finished just outside the medals in fourth.

Compatriot Mathilde Gremaud added to the Swiss gold medal haul in the women's freestyle.

A golden day for Norway, skating drama between Canada and Japan

Norway have also had a golden day: Vetle Sjastad Christiansen surged dramatically from fourth to first in the Men's biathlon 4 x 7.5km relay, leading his team to gold ahead of France and the ROC with a 10 out of 10 on the range. Philipp Nawrath's late effort was in vain as Germany finished just outside the medals.

The Norwegians also held off the ROC to defend their title in the final of the men's team pursuit speed skating, finishing 2.39 seconds ahead of the Russians with a time of 3:38:07. Still, silver represented a first Olympic medal for the ROC in this event after they dramatically beat Team USA in the semifinal. The Americans saw off the Netherlands in the bronze medal race.

Also on the ice rink, Ivanie Blondin, Valérie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann won Canada's second gold medal of the Games in the women's team pursuit speed skating. A catastrophic slip from Japan's Nana Tagaki on the final corner allowed the Canadians to stroll in front for the win.

It was also a special personal achievement for Valérie Maltais, who became just the third athlete in the world to win an Olympic medal on the short track and long track.

Edited by Janek Speight