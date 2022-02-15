Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Digest: Germany crash out of ice hockey against Slovakia

Slovakia 4-0 Germany

(Hudacek 12', Cehlarik 28', Kristof 29', Hrivik 58')

Germany are out of the men's ice hockey tournament at the playoff stage following a humbling 4-0 defeat at the hands of a ruthless Slovakia.

Toni Soderholm's team had entered the knock-out rounds in a confident mood on the back of a positive performance in the narrow 3-2 group stage defeat against the USA.

But their hopes of setting up a quarterfinal against the Americans were quickly snuffed out by Slovakia, who raced into a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Libor Hudacek (12'), Peter Cehlarik (28') and Michal Kristof (29').

Germany rallied but Marek Hrivik (58') sealed their fate in the third period with a fourth goal while Germany played without a goalie. Tempers then boiled over when David Wolf came to blows with Slovakia's Hudacek and was forced to sit out the closing stages.

Four years ago in Pyeongchang, the playoff stage proved to be a springboard for Germany as a dramatic extra-time win against Switzerland set them on their way to a historic silver medal, electrifying fans at home.

But there was to be no repeat in Beijing.

Golds for Switzerland and Austria

Austria's Anna Gasser won snowboarding gold in the Women's Big Air with a total score of 185.50, beating off competition from New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (silver) and Japanese duo Kokomo Murase (bronze) and Reira Iwabuchi (fourth).

Gasser, who only started snowboarding 12 years ago, aged 18, defended her Olympic title from Pyeongchang by landing the first double cork 1260 in women's snowboard history.

Gold in the Men's Big Air went to Su Yiming of China with a score of 182.50.

On the piste, Switzerland's Corinne Suter took gold in the Alpine Downhill, edging out tough Italian competition from Sofia Goggia (silver), Nadia Delago (bronze) and Elena Curtoni (fifth). Germany's Kira Weidle finished just outside the medals in fourth.

Compatriot Mathilde Gremaud added to Switzerland's medal haul in the Women's Freestyle.

Edited by Janek Speight.