Beijing Winter Games flame lit in Greece amid protests

The countdown to the Beijing 2022 Winter Games started on Monday with the Olympic flame being lit in ancient Olympia in Greece amid human rights protests.

A few special guests witnessed the flame being ignited in a traditional ceremony, reduced in size by coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Human rights protesters made their reservations clear about the Winter Olympics being held in China despite the country's record in Tibet, Hong Kong and with the Uyghur minority.

How COVID dimmed the Olympic flame ceremony

Not only was the initial ceremony less well attended but the customary run to its new resting place will no longer take place.

Three runners will instead carry the flame to ancient Athenian site of the Acropolis where it will burn overnight.

Chinese organizers will take part in an official handover of the Games at the Panatheitic Stadium on Tuesday, a venue which dates back to the second century and was used in the first ever Olympic Games in 1896.

The Winter Olympics was last held in PyeongChang in 2018

One of the torchbearers, Greek alpine ski racer Ioannis Antoniou, it was said "one of the greatest honors an athlete can have" to be chosen for the role.

The Beijing Winter Games take place from February 4 to 20 in the Chinese capital.

What happened in the protest?

Police detained four Tibetan activists, three women and a man, outside the Olympia arena an hour before the flame lighting ceremony. They had held a banner that there should be "no genocide games," but were prevented from disrupting the ceremony.

An Olympia police spokesperson said the protesters had not been formally arrested and that they "do not know yet how it will develop."

On Sunday, two human rights activists were arrested after unfurling a Tibetan flag from the Acropolis and displaying a banner that read "Free Hong Kong — Revolution." They belong to the New York campaign, "No Beijing 2022" which is part of the Students for a Free Tibet pressure group.

70 years of Chinese rule: Tibetians versed in Orwell's doublespeak

Further protests are expected at the Tuesday event as rights groups and US lawmakers called for the International Olympic Committee to change location of the Winter Games over the genocide of Uyghurs minorities in forced labor camps since 2016.

""Everybody has the right, is entitled to their ideas, their positions and their principles. We cannot comment on those protests. We are here in ancient Olympia for a very important thing, getting everybody together," said IOC's Juan Antonio Samaranch.

