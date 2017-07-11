Beijing Olympics: Putin arrives for talks with Xi ahead of Opening Ceremony

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Friday to attend the Winter Olympic Games and hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The visit comes amidst rising Chinese support for Moscow in its dispute with Ukraine, which has seen Russian troops amassing near the border. The meeting of the two leaders will be their first in-person discussion since 2019, and Xi's first known face-to-face talks with any of his counterparts in almost two years, since early in the COVID pandemic.

The two leaders have positioned themselves as a counterweight to the US and its allies, particularly as Washington adopts an increasingly vocal stance about the potential for a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a televised statement ahead of their talks, Putin said Moscow's relationship with Beijing was "developing progressively along the path of friendship and strategic partnership."

"They are of a truly unprecedented nature," the Russian leader said, describing their ties as an "example of a dignified relationship".

Highest-profile guest at the Games

Putin will be the highest-profile guest at the opening ceremonies after several nations, including the US and UK, declared that they were not sending diplomatic delegations to protest China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities.

Although Germany has not declared a formal political boycott, the country's leading politicians all eventually declined to visit. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier both said they would not attend, though Steinmeier's office did say it had reached the decision prior to the US' diplomatic boycott. On Wednesday, after weeks avoiding giving an unequivocal answer, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he would not visit China during the Games.

The summit between Putin and Xi is expected to focus on aligning their foreign policy as much as possible.

In an article published Thursday by the Chinese news agency Xinhua, Putin wrote that Moscow and Beijing played an "important stabilizing role'' in global affairs and helped make international affairs "more equitable and inclusive.''

In an apparent dig at Washington, Putin then criticized "attempts by some countries to politicize sports to the benefit of their ambitions."

Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters that the two leaders planned to issue a joint statement after their talks, which would reflect shared views on global security. They also planned to sign various agreements related to trade and energy, Ushakov said.

