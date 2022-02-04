Beijing Olympics: Eye-catching images from the opening ceremony

Beijing National Stadium | The opening ceremony gets underway, with 3000 performers featuring in the 100-minute celebration.

The Bird's Nest | Beijing's iconic stadium also played host to the Summer Olympics in 2008

Bing Dwen Dwen | One of the Winter Olympics mascots waves to the crowd

Official welcome | IOC President Thomas Bach waves to the crowd alongside China President Xi Jinping

National pride | The host country's flag is raised to signal the ceremony's beginning

Vladimir Putin | The Russian President's presence has caused headlines amid rising tensions with Ukraine

Flag bearers | Ukrainian athletes parade in front of the crowd, including Putin.

Ice dancers | Performers dressed as ice hockey players during the opening ceremony

Sport without politics? | The USA contingent enters the stadium, despite US government officials boycotting the Games in light of China's human rights record

Beijing lights | Performers create a flower display with LED lights