Beijing Olympics: Eye-catching images from the opening ceremony

The world's best winter athletes are in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics, and so are the world's best photographers. Take a look at the most eye-catching moments captured at the opening ceremony.
Beijing National Stadium | The opening ceremony gets underway, with 3000 performers featuring in the 100-minute celebration.
The Bird's Nest | Beijing's iconic stadium also played host to the Summer Olympics in 2008
Bing Dwen Dwen | One of the Winter Olympics mascots waves to the crowd
Official welcome | IOC President Thomas Bach waves to the crowd alongside China President Xi Jinping
National pride | The host country's flag is raised to signal the ceremony's beginning
Vladimir Putin | The Russian President's presence has caused headlines amid rising tensions with Ukraine
Flag bearers | Ukrainian athletes parade in front of the crowd, including Putin.
Ice dancers | Performers dressed as ice hockey players during the opening ceremony
Sport without politics? | The USA contingent enters the stadium, despite US diplomats boycotting the Games in light of China's human rights record
Beijing lights | Performers create a flower display with LED lights