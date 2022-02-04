 Beijing Olympics: Eye-catching images from the opening ceremony | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.02.2022

Sports

Beijing Olympics: Eye-catching images from the opening ceremony

The world's best winter athletes are in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics, and so are the world's best photographers. Take a look at the most eye-catching moments captured at the opening ceremony.

Eröffnungsfeier | Olympische Winterspiele 2022 | Peking, China

Beijing National Stadium | The opening ceremony gets underway, with 3000 performers featuring in the 100-minute celebration.

 

The Beijing National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, lit up for the 2022 Beijing Olympics opening ceremony.

The Bird's Nest | Beijing's iconic stadium also played host to the Summer Olympics in 2008

An inflatable depicting Bing Dwen Dwen, one of the mascots of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Bing Dwen Dwen | One of the Winter Olympics mascots waves to the crowd

IOC President Thomas Bach waves during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games

Official welcome | IOC President Thomas Bach waves to the crowd alongside China President Xi Jinping

The Chinese national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

National pride | The host country's flag is raised to signal the ceremony's beginning

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia arrives during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Vladimir Putin | The Russian President's presence has caused headlines amid rising tensions with Ukraine

Flag bearers Alexandra Nazarova of Ukraine and Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony.

Flag bearers | Ukrainian athletes parade in front of the crowd, including Putin.

Performers during the 2022 Beijing Olympics opening ceremony.

Ice dancers | Performers dressed as ice hockey players during the opening ceremony

United States of America contingent is seen during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony.

Sport without politics? | The USA contingent enters the stadium, despite US diplomats boycotting the Games in light of China's human rights record

Performers create a flower display with LED lights during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Beijing lights | Performers create a flower display with LED lights

 