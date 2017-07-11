Beijing hit by worst sandstorm in a decade

Beijing and parts of northwestern China were covered in a layer of thick dust on Monday brought by heavy winds blowing in from the Gobi desert.

More than 400 flights were canceled at both of Beijing's airports, skyscrapers disappeared in a thick brown haze, and morning traffic was snarled with visibility greatly reduced.

"This is the most intense sandstorm weather the country has seen in 10 years,"China's National Meteorological Center said on its website, as sandstorms spread from Inner Mongolia into the provinces of Gansu, Shanxi and Hebei, which surrounds Beijing.

Morning traffic in Beijing crawls through a dusty haze on Monday

wmr/rt (AP, Reuters)