Beijing 2022: US captures Slopestyle double podium

Slopestyle: Two Americans on podium



There was an American double victory in the ski freestyle category: Alexander Hall won the slopestyle ahead of compatriot Nicholas Goepper. Third place went to Jesper Tjader from Sweden.

The Swiss Andri Ragettli, still the best athlete in the qualification, was only fourth. The Norwegian Birk Ruud, who had secured the Olympic victory in the Big Air, also went home empty-handed in fifth place.

Hall put in a strong run with impressive tricks and clean landings right in the first round earning him over 90 points and the lead. This ensured that his challengers were left to figh for the other podium spots.