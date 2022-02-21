Beijing 2022: The DW reporters' perspectives

DW: What are your general feelings on how you experienced the Beijing Winter Olympic Games?

Davis VanOpdorp: I witnessed some of the most historic performances and moments in Olympics history, but I spent as much time waiting for closed loop transport to arrive as I did watching live sports. The restrictions made me long for an Olympics in non-pandemic times, but I recognize that I was one of a few who got to witness these Games in person.

Caroline Bergmann: The logistics were massively time-consuming and made it hard to focus on the sports and the surrounding stories. I mostly watched the Games on TV, and it was interesting to see how they were staged for a local audience with commercials featuring new Chinese winter sport stars. Because I was restricted in who I was able to talk to and what I was able to film, I felt more like an outsider than part of the Olympic Games.

Jonathan Crane: From the moment we were greeted off the plane in Beijing by a line of people in hazmat suits, I knew these were going to be no ordinary Games. And they proved to be so, although another Russian doping scandal did provide some reassuring familiarity. As always, it was a privilege to cover this incredible competition.

Watch video 01:17 DW's Jonathan Crane looks back on the Winter Olympics

What was your personal highlight and lowlight?

Davis: Watching Eileen Gu soar in the women's free ski big air was a genuine pleasure and was the moment I felt I arrived at the Olympics. Not nearly as fun was seeing the tragedy of Kamila Valieva unfold before my eyes, knowing that, due to the doping scandal surrounding her, millions of people were rooting for this 15-year-old girl to fail.

Caroline: Despite little interaction with locals in this highly artificial and sterile environment, I became friends with the hotel staff, who gave a glimpse of how regular people live their day-to-day lives. Meanwhile, the missing medal ceremonies after practically all events took away the sparkle of what I consider an important Olympic moment.

Jonathan: It's always special to see Great Britain, my home country, win gold, though I had to wait for the women's curling on the final day for that. Lindsey Jacobellis' victory in the snowboard cross, 16 years after her trauma in Turin, was a richly deserved Olympic moment. In general, getting to the mountain venues was a laborious process; I was alone on the bus when traveling to see Nathalie Geisenberger win gold in women's luge in Yanqing, which speaks for itself.

Natalie Geisenberger confirmed her status as a legend in the sport of luge during Beijing 2022

How was life in the bubble?

Davis: Surreal, understandable and maddening at the same time. It certainly didn't feel like Beijing, but a dystopian world straight out of a Kurt Vonnegut short story. But for the most part, I was able to do my job, though boredom came upon me quickly when I wasn't working. For 22 days, I was in the safest place from the coronavirus on Earth.

Caroline: At first, the organization was interesting to observe, and I was impressed by how perfectly sealed it was. That feeling quickly turned into sadness, and I observed some colleagues suffering from physical side effects. We had to accept a new normal of cleaning staff in hazmat suits, the constant presence of security guards and policemen, and heavy fences, all of which made me feel depressed and like my personal and journalistic freedom was being suppressed. The price was high, but I will say this: we were safe from COVID-19, priceless considering the worldwide pandemic.

Jonathan: It was disconcerting at first, but I was surprised how quickly I got used to it. The daily coronavirus tests were smoother than I expected. I admit I did have a moment in the Olympic Park when I stared out toward the non-bubble world and fantasized about leaping over the gates, Steve McQueen/Great Escape-style. But a lack of a motorbike and five burly guards watching my every move quickly put me off.

DW's reporters in Beijung became accustomed to seeing workers in hazmat suits

Should the Games have taken place? What is Beijing 2022's legacy?

Davis: The arguments against Beijing hosting the Olympics are understandable but came way too late – these Winter Games were awarded in 2016. More people are aware of and discussing China's alleged human rights abuses and authoritarianism than had the Games been taken away from Beijing. But the IOC (International Olympic Committee) can no longer hide behind its political neutrality policy and continuously put athletes in uncomfortable moral positions.

Caroline: The Olympic Games are not sustainable in times of climate change and sociopolitical inequalities. Beijing was the first to host Summer and Winter Games, both of which worked out "just perfectly.” I appreciated the chance to report about China's spoken and unspoken realities. But surreal imagery of the Shougang Big Air venue in the middle of an industrial park raises questions about the plausibility and sustainability of future Olympic Games.

Jonathan: For all its controversies as a host, Beijing did manage to pull it off: The bubble ultimately worked. Unfortunately, I don't think it'll change anything on the human rights front, but I would hope the IOC would think twice before coming back to such countries. Olympics in Paris, Milan-Cortina, and Los Angeles shouldn't disguise the fact that it used the cover of "political neutrality" to put profit ahead of people's lives.