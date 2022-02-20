Beijing 2022 Olympic digest: Friedrich doubles up again as Germany finish strong

After two golds in Pyeongchang 2018, Francesco Friedrich doubled up again in Beijing on Sunday, adding the four-man bobsled gold to the two-man version he won earlier in the Games.

It's the first time anyone has done the double-double in Olympic bobsled history and completes another dominant Games from Germany in the sliding sports.

Friedrich described it as a "great feeling" as his team of Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schueller finished their four runs in 3 minutes, 54.30 seconds.

"We did it all to get here again," Friedrich said. "We did an amazing job these four years ... without all the guys, it's not possible to achieve such a moment.''

Germany also grabbed second and were close to completing the 1-2-3 as they had in the two-man event. But it's still been a dominant display from the Germans. They've won all but one of the bobsled golds, both skeleton golds, and all four in the luge.

Indeed, Germany alone have been more successful than the rest of the world in the sliding events. They have won nine golds and 16 medals overall while everyone else has one gold (Kaillie Humphries of the USA in the monobob) and 14 total medals.



Gold medals

Therese Johaug won a gruelling women's 30km mass start free in the cross country skiing to claim her third gold of the Games and ensure Norway top the medal table in Beijing.

Norway will top the medal table with 16 golds at Beijing 2022

Great Britain got their first gold of the Games on the final day, as Eve Muirhead led them to a 10-3 victory over Japan in the women's curling competition. Team GB won the same event 20 years ago and Muirhead said this one had been "a long time coming."

Finland came from behind to beat the Russian Olympic Committee in the final event of the Games, the 2-1 win in the men's ice hockey ending the Russians' four-year reign as champion.

Germany update

While sliding success may have been expected, there was a surprise silver for Germany in the mixed team parallel skiing. The team of Emma Aicher, Lena Dürr, Alexander Schmid, Linus Straßer and Julian Rauchfuss lost out narrowly to Austria in the final race but secured Germany's first alpine skiing medal for eight years, with previous teams often going close but losing out..

"There was no question that we were motivated. The medal is extremely good for us," said Germany's sports director Wolfgang Maier on public broadcaster ARD.