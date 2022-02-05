Beijing 2022: Mixed relay makes Olympic debut as China wins first gold

The first-ever Olympic mixed relay in short track speed skating provided all the excitement that so often comes with the sport.

There was drama in the semifinal as the United States was disqualified for interfering with the Chinese team during an exchange. The Olympic hosts went on to secure their first gold, much to the jubilation of the home crowd, winning a final that included a collision between Canada and Hungary.

"We were a little bit worked up, but we never gave up, not for even a second," China's Wu Dajing told a press conference after the race. "All the teammates were motivating and encouraging each other."

But the occasion was significant by virtue of the mere fact that, for the first time ever, male and female speed skaters were sharing the ice at an Olympics. After debuting in the Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in 2018, the event has finally made its bow on the highest stage of winter sports.

"It was such an honor, and it was so much fun," the American Maame Biney told DW after the race despite the US's disappointing semifinal exit.

"It was amazing," Biney's teammate Ryan Pivirotto agreed.

How did the mixed relay work?

The 2,000-meter relay involved each leg taking turns skating 250 meters each, or two and a half laps. The two women start the race before handing off to their male colleagues. As with all relays, each competitor had two turns, and exchanges occurred when one competitor pushes the other.

Teammates push each other to begin a new relay leg

When they train, male and female teammates have plenty of practice pushing each other. Though it is a relatively new event, the US's Kristen Santos told DW that the relay team now has plenty of shared experience.

"It's something we've done for quite a while," Santos said. "So maybe it helps us that we’ve been doing it for so long."

Biney and Santos are also set to compete in the women's relay next week. Biney, who led off and skated fifth in the mixed relay, said that working with their male colleagues has helped in the women’s event.

"It will help us a lot in our women's event pushing the guys so we can push the girls and, like, launch them," Biney said.

Mixed events at the Olympics

For most of Winter Games history, the only time women and men competed together was in figure skating. Sochi 2014 was the first to feature the mixed relay, with events in biathlon and luge. Mixed team events in alpine skiing and curling were added to the Pyeongchang 2018 slate, and a similar format will debut in ski jumping this year in Beijing.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has touted mixed-gender events as a "sign of innovation." Last year's Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo staged 18 mixed-gender events, including a mixed 4x400 meter relay in Athletics.

"There is nothing more equal than a male and female competing as one team on the same field of play towards the same sports performance," IOC Sports Director Kit McConnell said before the games.

Beijing 2022 also continued a policy introduced at last year's Summer Games in which one male and one female athlete carried out their country's flag together. Only countries who didn’t qualify athletes in both genders didn’t partake.

Mixed relay's team impact

Canadian coach Sebastian Cros certainly appreciates the extra chance for his country to medal, even if his mixed relay team ended up being disqualified from the final for its collision with Hungary.

"I think its really cool. We really enjoy doing this race," Cros told DW. "There are some countries, as well, which have less depth, and with two good male and female athletes they can be competitive here."

Cros said his team appreciated the new event, and it has brought members closer together: "It makes for a really good energy and atmosphere within the team."