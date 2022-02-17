Beijing 2022: Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out of final individual race

Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out of final individual race

One of the biggest stars in winter sports, Mikaela Shiffin, tripped on a gate in the second run of the Alpine combined and was again unable to finish a race at the Beijing Olympics. She will leave the 2022 Games without an individual medal after skiing in all five women's events.

Shiffrin was in fifth place after the downhill portion of the two-run combined on Thursday morning, but went out without making it to the bottom in the slalom leg in the afternoon.

The 26-year old's Olympics started badly on February 7 with a mistake five seconds into the first run of the two-leg giant slalom that knocked her out of that competition. A similar error after about five seconds in the first run of the two-leg slalom on February 9 meant she could not finish that event. Shiffrin then finished ninth in the super-G last Friday, and 18th in the downhill on Tuesday.

Shiffrin has won two Olympic gold medals — the slalom in 2014 and the giant slalom in 2018 — and she took home a silver in the combined four years ago.

Perhaps more importantly in professional skiing, she is the owner of three overall World Cup titles. Her 47 career World Cup slalom victories are more than any other racer has won in any discipline.

Shiffrin has said she will enter the team event Saturday, the last Alpine skiing event in Beijing.

Canada holds off US to win women's ice hockey gold medal

Canada beat rivals the United States 3-2 to win the women's Olympic ice hockey final, gaining revenge for a shootout loss in the gold-medal match in 2018.

Marie-Philip Poulin (third from left) celebrates with her Canadian teammates after scoring the winning goal

Canada built a 3-0 lead mid-way through the second, but gave up a shorthanded goal late in the period and had to hold on to win. The US out-shot Canada 40-21 in the game, but could not prevent their North American rivals from picking up their fifth Olympic gold. Canadian netminder goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 38 shots.

Canada's captain, Marie-Philip Poulin, scored twice, including her third gold-medal clinching goal. Sarah Nurse had a goal and assist, setting a single tournament record with 18 points.

The Canadians finished 7-0 in the tournament, including a 4-2 win over the US in round robin play. It is their fifth Olympic title in seven tournaments, with four having come against the Americans.

KMc/pfd (AP, dpa, AFP, AP)