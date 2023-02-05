Behind the headlines

Two years after publishing the "Panama Papers," the German newspaper’s journalists face new challenges: the political murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and a mysterious arms dealer linked to Iran's nuclear missile program. But when a secret video is leaked to them in the spring of 2019 that could bring down the Austrian government, events begin to spiral. Director Daniel Sager succeeds in coherently documenting the complex procedures involved in the journalists' work, leading up to the release of the Ibiza video. They examine the video material for authenticity, examine legal consequences and find out who made the video, and how. In the process, it becomes apparent how deeply questions of credibility and the role of the media in democratic societies shape the daily work of newspaper makers. The film provides a fascinating and unique insight into work that otherwise takes place under strictest secrecy.