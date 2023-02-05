  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Press freedom
MediaGermany

Behind the headlines

18 minutes ago

In a first, the Süddeutsche Zeitung offers a glimpse into its world-renowned investigative journalism. What emerges is an intimate look at the dramatic research surrounding the "Ibiza affair" and the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qp7b

Two years after publishing the "Panama Papers," the German newspaper’s journalists face new challenges: the political murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and a mysterious arms dealer linked to Iran's nuclear missile program. But when a secret video is leaked to them in the spring of 2019 that could bring down the Austrian government, events begin to spiral. Director Daniel Sager succeeds in coherently documenting the complex procedures involved in the journalists' work, leading up to the release of the Ibiza video. They examine the video material for authenticity, examine legal consequences and find out who made the video, and how. In the process, it becomes apparent how deeply questions of credibility and the role of the media in democratic societies shape the daily work of newspaper makers. The film provides a fascinating and unique insight into work that otherwise takes place under strictest secrecy.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Oscar Martinez photographed, with a book case in the background

DW Freedom of Speech Award 2023 goes to Oscar Martinez

Media7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Gold mining in Senegal: A harsh way to make a living

Gold mining in Senegal: A harsh way to make a living

Human RightsMay 2, 202302:21 min
More from Africa

Asia

A Taliban fighter stands guard as Afghan people attend Eid prayers in Kabul

Why the UN can't afford to disengage with the Taliban

Why the UN can't afford to disengage with the Taliban

Conflicts21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Palmer holding his mouth

The rogues' gallery of German politics

The rogues' gallery of German politics

Politics24 hours ago5 images
More from Germany

Europe

Large red and white STOP sign on a barrier in the foreground. In the background, flat countryside and two men walking in camouflage uniforms and peaked caps.

Lithuania legalizes pushbacks

Lithuania legalizes pushbacks

Migration17 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

USA New York Met Gala 2023 Metropolitan Museum

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

Arts24 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Protests in May 2017 at the Villa Baviera

Remembering the horrors of Colonia Dignidad in Chile

Remembering the horrors of Colonia Dignidad in Chile

CrimeMay 1, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage