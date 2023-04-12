  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
Videostills aus: Hinter den Schlagzeilen
Image: New Docs
Press Freedom

Behind the Headlines

13 minutes ago

In a first, the Süddeutsche Zeitung offers a glimpse into its world-renowned investigative journalism.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pgse

hat emerges is an intimate look at the dramatic research surrounding the "Ibiza affair" and the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Videostills aus: Hinter den Schlagzeilen
Image: New Docs

Two years after publishing the "Panama Papers," the German newspaper’s journalists face new challenges: the political murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and a mysterious arms dealer linked to Iran's nuclear missile program. But when a secret video is leaked to them in the spring of 2019 that could bring down the Austrian government, events begin to spiral. 

Videostills aus: Hinter den Schlagzeilen
Image: New Docs

Director Daniel Sager succeeds in coherently documenting the complex procedures involved in the journalists' work, leading up to the release of the Ibiza video. They examine the video material for authenticity, examine legal consequences and find out who made the video, and how. In the process, it becomes apparent how deeply questions of credibility and the role of the media in democratic societies shape the daily work of newspaper makers. The film provides a fascinating and unique insight into work that otherwise takes place under strictest secrecy.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 03.05.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 03.05.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 03.05.2023 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 04.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 05.05.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 06.05.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SAT 06.05.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 07.05.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 04.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 06.05.2023 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

US tries to reassure allies after classified intel leak

Politics9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Workers line up packaged roses in a processing workshop at a flower farm near Lake Naivasha, in Naivasha, Kenya.

Kenya's civil servants threaten to strike over wage delay

Kenya's civil servants threaten to strike over wage delay

Politics18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

People leave after collecting free bags of flour from a government distribution point

Pakistan: Inflation dampens Ramadan spirit

Pakistan: Inflation dampens Ramadan spirit

Society23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A hand holding a butterfly knife

German police call for knife-free zones in cities

German police call for knife-free zones in cities

CrimeApril 11, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A migrant wearing a face mask looks at the camera, standing on the deck of a boat in an Italian harbor

Italy declares state of emergency amid migration surge

Italy declares state of emergency amid migration surge

Migration4 hours ago01:33 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, meets with Saudi and Omani delegations at the Republican Palace in Sanaa

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

ConflictsApril 10, 202301:59 min
More from Middle East

North America

The US Pentagon seen from above

Pentagon leaks show 'components of misinformation campaign'

Pentagon leaks show 'components of misinformation campaign'

Politics14 hours ago06:17 min
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

Business21 hours ago02:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage