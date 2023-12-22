Behind the EU's push to counter Russian disinformation

MediaEuropeBehind the EU's push to counter Russian disinformationTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMediaEuropeTeri Schultz12/22/2023December 22, 2023Russia has been trying to flood social media with false narratives and fake accounts. The EU has set up a special unit called the East Stratcom Task Force to counter disinformation from Moscow. DW's Teri Schultz got a look inside the operation.https://p.dw.com/p/4aUodAdvertisement