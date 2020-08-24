 Beethovenfest hosts one and only show in building site | Music | DW | 24.08.2020

Music

Beethovenfest hosts one and only show in building site

Amid the coronavirus closure of the 2020 Beethhovenfest, the Rimini Collective artists group will host a "theatrical inspection" at Bonn's storied Beethovenhalle, now a construction site.

Deutschland Beethovenhalle Bonn, 2020, Beethovenfest (Sonja Werner/Beethovenfest)

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the Beethovenfest Bonn with full force, with most events being postponed until 2021. Of the extensive program that was to honor Ludwig van Beethoven on the 250th anniversary of his birth in 2020, only one project is going ahead: "Bauprobe Beethoven," or  "Beethoven, A Scenographic Mock-Up."

A theatrical inspection tour

In this "theatrical site inspection," the Berlin artists' group Rimini Protokoll plan to fill a large absence in Bonn's storied Beethovenhalle (Beethoven Hall) venue as it undergoes major reconstruction. 

"Not a single note will resound in Bonn’s Beethoven Hall during the Beethoven Jubilee," note the artists of the building, which opened in 1959, that they say symbolizes postwar Germany's "history of rebirth, glory and affluence, but also of neglect, strife and loss of meaning."

Read moreWhy Beethoven? 11 answers from Kent Nagano

Founded by Daniel Wetzel, Helgard Haug and Stefan Kaegi in 2000, the Rimini Protokoll develop stage-works, interventions, performative installations and audio plays alongside everyday "experts" who have gained their knowledge and skills beyond the theater. Among their performances was a mock "World Climate Conference" to coincide with the 2015 Paris climate summit. 

Three people wearing high vis and helmets stands at a construction site

Rimini Protokoll members (left to right: Daniel Wetzel, Stefan Kaegi and Helgard Haug) in front of the Beethovenhalle

The collective's latest intervention will happen at the Beethovenhalle construction site on September 12-13 as small groups (maximum 15 people due to coronavirus restrictions) will be taken on staged inspections during the mornings and afternoons. Leading the way will be so-called "experts in everyday life" that include amateur actors and people whose work and lives were closely connected with the Beethoven Hall.

"After a long search, we found 10 people who have an interesting biographical or intellectual connection to the Beethovenhalle," Helgard Haug of Rimini Protokoll told DW. 

Among them is a former chief of protocol who oversaw visits from four German presidents in the Beethovenhalle, a former mayor, an art historian, musicians, and the technical director of the house who maintained the venue for four decades. A man who in 1983 was convicted of arson in the hall, and the "Pretzel Woman," a Bonn legend who cared for the physical well-being of the concert visitors, will also be part of the tour — and will be revealing their own secrets to create a unique story around the venue.

Watch video 04:46

Beethoven's Ninth Symphony

Symbol of the Federal Republic

An aging symbol of the old Federal Republic of Germany in the former capital Bonn, a long dispute over the modernist hall's future ended up in a commitment to a €166 million ($197 million) renovation. Not due to be finished before 2024, Beethovenfest Bonn had lost its most important venue. Ironically, it will host the only show in town for the largely cancelled celebration.  

"The Beethovenhalle was something like a pink elephant in the room," said Beethovenfest project manager, Thomas Scheider, of the decision to invite the Rimini Protokoll to make use of the iconic venue, if not for an actual performance. "The only place where there was not supposed to be a performance in the anniversary year is now the only one left," he noted.

"This building stands symbolically for the Federal Republic, just as the Palace of the Republic [in Berlin] had this function for the GDR," Stefan Kaegi of Rimini Protokoll told DW. "It was a popular gathering place for private and public events, for political and cultural moments. But it is also a metaphor for remembering and for how to revive memory."

  • Beethoven as graffiti (Photo: DW).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    Musical genius

    Beethoven (1770 - 1827) was a child prodigy. But his father, who wanted to make a second Mozart of him, is said to have been harsh when it came to practicing. Ludwig played his first concerto at the age of seven, followed by his first compositions at the age of 12. His true genius was especially evident in his later works, which went beyond the standards of the time — and still inspire today.

  • Golden Beethoven sculptures standing close together (Foto: picture-alliance/Ulrich Baumgarten).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    Pop star

    Today, Ludwig van Beethoven is one of the most heard and played composers in the world. He was famous during his lifetime, but that wasn't a given for every brilliant composer. One recalls, for instance, the sad fate of Mozart, who was buried in an anonymous grave for the poor. In contrast, 20,000 people attended Beethoven's funeral — that was half of Vienna's city center population back then.

  • Ludwig van Beethoven sitting at a piano composing (Photo: picture-alliance / akg-images)

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    First freelance artist

    During the Baroque and early Classical periods, composers such as Bach, Haydn and Handel, were mostly employed at the court of a prince or king or in church service. Not so with Beethoven: He succeeded in establishing a circle of sponsors who regularly supported him financially. In addition, he reaped income from concerts and the publication of compositions.

  • Colorful Beethoven sculptures standing in a row (Photo: picture alliance/H. Lohmeyer/Joker)

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    Compositions

    His oeuvre is still a never-ending source of inspiration for musicians today. These include nine symphonies, five piano concertos, a violin concerto, 16 string quartets, 32 piano sonatas, the opera "Fidelio" as well as the "Mass in C major op. 86" and the "Missa Solemnis op. 123." Meticulously kept sketchbooks have also been preserved — Ludwig had always noted down his ideas and drafts.

  • Beethoven's notes on his Fifth Symphony (Photo: picture-alliance/akg-images).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    The Fifth Symphony

    Da-Da-Da-Dum. The hammering of the opening motif, consisting of only four notes — unheard of! Today, those sounds are synonymous with Beethoven, and his "Symphony of Fate" is one of the most played classical works. Yet this symphony was not well received at its premiere in 1808: The sounds perplexed the audience. In addition, the orchestra had not rehearsed enough and the theater was not heated.

  • Ludwig van Beethoven playing on a piano, with well-heeled men and women standing behind him (Photo: picture-alliance/akg-images).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    Für Elise

    It's a 200-year-old catchy tune: as film and on-hold music, as a ring tone, in an elevator. "Für Elise" is one of the most popular piano pieces ever. But what remains unclear: Just who was Elise? Beethoven was often — and mostly unhappily — in love. He never had a wife or family. With "Elise," musicologists believe there are four possible beloveds to whom the cheerful piano piece was dedicated.

  • Notes on Beethoven's Ninth Symphony (Photo: picture-alliance/akg-images).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    The Ninth Symphony

    Symphonies are intended for an orchestra. But for singers? Until then, they had no place on stage. But since Beethoven didn't care much about conventions, he reinvented the genre in his Ninth and last symphony. So in the last movement, not only do singers appear, but an entire choral finale. A few bars of this symphony became the official European anthem in 1972.

  • Hearing aids made of copper (Photo: picture-alliance/akg-images/Beethoven-Haus Bonn).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    Deafness

    It's unfathomable: a composer who can no longer hear his own music. Beethoven's hearing problems began at the end of his 20s. This stroke of bad luck threatened not only his career, but also his social interactions. During a spa retreat in 1802, he was even plagued by suicidal thoughts. His love of music, however, sparked new life in him — and 25 years of highly productive composing followed.

  • Beethoven monument, turned green, with pigeons sitting on the head and shoulder (Photo: picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Falkenstein).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    Significant places: From Bonn to Vienna

    Ludwig van Beethoven was born in Bonn. He enjoyed his first appearances, sponsors and mentors there. Today, the city on the Rhine is home to the Beethoven House, which includes a comprehensive archive and the annual Beethoven Festival. At the age of 22, Ludwig moved to Vienna, where he found many supporters. There, he also took composition lessons from Joseph Haydn. He died in Vienna in 1827.

    Author: Nadine Wojcik (als)


Musical homage

Of course, music should feature at any Beethovenfest event, and Berlin-based US-American composer Ari Benjamin Meyers was commissioned to write a work for the Beethovenhalle event.

Inspired by the "Great Fugue," Beethoven's last great work, Meyers has created a musical intermezzi performed by the Asasello Quartet that will sound out during the intermissions as the audience wanders from one expert to another. Meyers described Beethoven in a DW interview as "the first ever contemporary composer." 

Potential attendees should note that a helmet and safety vests will be provided by the organizers; sturdy shoes and an open ear are required.

