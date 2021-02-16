Beer from Ancient Egypt to modern Germany

Archaeologists from the USA and Egypt have unearthed an ancient brewery on the banks of the Nile. Cairo's tourism ministry says the site, which dates back 5,000 years, would once have been capable of producing 22,400 liters of beer per batch.

In antiquity, the fermented barley juice served as a drink for almost the entire population and was regarded as a staple food. The beer was made from a mixture of water and barley that was heated and then fermented. That mixture was partly seasoned with fruit juice concentrates, filtered and served as a thick, sweet drink.

This find and others in the last 12 months have created hope for new breath of life into Egypt's mummified tourism sector. In 2010, some 14.7 million tourists came to Egypt. Those figures collapsed in 2011 during and after the Arab Spring; and took another blow from Egypt's military coup in 2016. The industry slowly regrew for the next few years, only to be flattened again by the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, the country had 13.1 million tourists; that had shriveled to just 3.5 million in 2020.

The discovery of what the Egyptian tourism ministry is calling "the oldest high-production brewery in the world," at Abydos, near Luxor, could help build a thirst for Egyptian tourism again.

As the discovery of the "snack bar" in Pompeii in 2020 proved, culinary finds are very popular with the public. Archaeologist and director of the Burg Linn Museum, Dr. Jennifer Morscheiser agrees: "As an archaeologist you know what the press loves: All finds that have to do with sex, alcohol or seasonal holidays."

Ancient treasures found in 2020 Saqqara Saqqara, the necropolis of the city of Memphis, about 30 kilometers south of Cairo, is considered one of most important archaeological sites in Egypt together with the Valley of the Kings and the pyramids of Giza. The settlement struck the headlines this year with yet another spectacular discovery: In September and October, researchers found beautifully decorated wooden coffins.

Ancient treasures found in 2020 Twelve more wooden coffins In November, experts uncovered a dozen more sarcophagi in Saqqara. The beautifully decorated wooden coffins are considered to be over 2,500 years old, Egyptian researchers said. Individual coffins were opened carefully to anaylze their contents.

Ancient treasures found in 2020 Striking rock in Egypt Egyptologists from the University of Bonn discovered an inscription on this rock, believed to be over 5,000 years old. It was discovered in Wadi Abu Subeira, northeast of Aswan. Experts, including those from the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, found that the rock was actually a town sign from the fourth century BC.

Ancient treasures found in 2020 The ruins of Pompeii The archaeological site of the Roman city of Pompeii, southwards of Naples, surprises the world with new discoveries every now and then. In 79 AD, during the historical volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius, mud, ash rain and molten lava buried the place, killing people and animals. Only in the 18th century were archaeologists able to uncover the relics.

Ancient treasures found in 2020 Fast food, Pompeii style Shortly before Christmas, archaeologists in Pompeii presented the most spectacular discovery of the year: a "thermopolia," an antique food stall with a painted counter. Its gaps had small containers, believed to keep food warm,. Dishes made of duck, chicken and other animals were sold here to residents.

Ancient treasures found in 2020 The city wall of Jerusalem There were completely new discoveries in 2020 as well. After a long period of excavation where Jerusalem is located today, a team of experts under German archaeologist Dieter Vieweger uncovered parts of an ancient city wall, which is believed to be from the time of King Herod and the Byzantine period. The discovery confirmed that ancient Jerusalem was much smaller than believed until now.

Ancient treasures found in 2020 A village from the 2nd century Jerusalem is racked by religious and political conflict. The various archaeological layers have stored thousand years of the city's multicultural history. In early 2020 the remains of a village wall were discovered in Jerusalem. Traces of everyday life reveal interesting information about the settlements at the time.

Ancient treasures found in 2020 Old city, new discoveries In November, construction workers at a sewer in Athens stumbled upon the massive head of an ancient sculpture. On close examination, it turned out to be the marble head of the Greek god, Hermes, according to the Greek Ministry of Culture. Experts believe the head could be from the 3rd or the 4th century. Every now and then, an ancient artefact is discovered in Athens' old city.

Ancient treasures found in 2020 The mystery of Stonehenge To this day, we don't know whether Stonehenge was a temple, an ancient sacrificial site or an observatory. But in 2020, researchers found where the monoliths came from. According to a recent study, the sarsen stones, as the massive sandstone blocks are known, originated from a nearby forest called West Woods in southern England. Author: Heike Mund



Cooler climate, falling wine production — a beer storm was brewing

In 2011, Morschheiser herself stumbled over the remains of an ancient brewery — in Bonn on the banks of the Rhine — built by the Romans 2,000 years ago.

"It is a credible idea that there was a move to make drinks more preservable and relatively germ-free, especially 2,000 or 5,000 years ago, when wells, sewage systems and rivers were only partially separated from one another," explains Morscheiser.

That might explain why beer brewing became popular thousands of years ago. But how did beer brewing come to be in the area where Germany is today, in Northern and Central Europe?

There are several possible pathways. The Greeks are thought to have learned to brew beer from the Egyptians during the third century BCE, but it's unclear whether the Romans learned from Greeks or from the Egyptians after the Roman conquest in North Africa, in 32 BCE.

The Abydos archaeological site is seen as the oldest high-production beer brewery uncovered to date

In Central Europe, there is evidence that the Celts were fermenting grain to make alcohol around the same time; and it's entirely possible that other European peoples discovered the fermentation process independently.

"Beer and mead were already known to the Celts, but the hype and mass production didn't begin until the middle of the second century AD," explains Morscheiser.

'The aqueducts were left to decay, but not the brewing'

Although the Romans may have regarded it as a second class drink, the Teutonic love for beer has remained ever since.

"As far as I can see, brewing has continued since then," says Morscheiser.

"It even survived the fall of the Roman Empire — the aqueducts were left to decay, but they didn't want to give up brewing beer."

But beer in Europe was still being fermented on a small scale; and that's the way it would stay until the Middle Ages, when Christian monasteries started to brew larger quantities. It was only with the industrial revolution that Europe began brewing on an industrial scale.

Nowadays, beer is a big tourist drawcard for Germany. That point is abundantly clear every September when around six million tourists usually visit Oktoberfest in Munich.

But the brewery which was recently uncovered by archaeologists in Egypt may have been about making beer for a less cheerful occasion. The head of the excavation, Matthew Adams of New York University, believes it's possible that the brewery's purpose was to provide drinks for the funeral rites of the pharaohs.