SocietyGermany

Beekeeping - The next generation

September 30, 2023

Beekeeping is in. The number of young beekeepers is skyrocketing. It’s a seachange: For years, beekeeping was seen as a retirement hobby. One that was slowly dying out.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wzei

The new beekeepers are doing a lot of things differently from their predecessors. Take influencer Quentin, who reaches more than a million followers with his TikTok channel "Beesteez." Featuring videos from his beehive, "Beesteez” shows just how much passion he puts into caring for his bees. Then there’s beekeeper Stephanie Eden. She set out to use her hive to promote the conservation of nature and to help insects. But in the process of setting up her hive, she also learned a lot of surprising things about herself.

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

A view shows the Transfiguration Cathedral damaged by Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa

Ukraine updates: Borrell visits Odesa, pledges support

PoliticsSeptember 30, 2023
