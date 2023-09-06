  1. Skip to content
Beekeeping - The Next Generation

September 6, 2023

Beekeeping is in. The number of young beekeepers is skyrocketing. It’s a seachange: For years, beekeeping was seen as a retirement hobby. One that was slowly dying out.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VPAL
Honigbienen
Image: Robin Loznak/ZUMA Wire/picture alliance
Doku | Anders ackern - Bewusst imkern
Image: ZDF

The new beekeepers are doing a lot of things differently from their predecessors. Take influencer Quentin, who reaches more than a million followers with his TikTok channel "Beesteez." Featuring videos from his beehive, "Beesteez” shows just how much passion he puts into caring for his bees.

 

 

Doku | Anders ackern - Bewusst imkern
Image: ZDF

 

Then there’s beekeeper Stephanie Eden. She set out to use her hive to promote the conservation of nature and to help insects. But in the process of setting up her hive, she also learned a lot of surprising things about herself.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SUN 01.10.2023 – 00:02 UTC
SUN 01.10.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 01.10.2023 – 14:30 UTC 
SUN 01.10.2023 – 20:30 UTC
MON 02.10.2023 – 01:15 UTC
MON 02.10.2023 – 05:02 UTC 
WED 04.10.2023 – 17:30 UTC 

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 01.10. 2023 – 09:30 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

 

