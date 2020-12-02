Beeethoven "In Mysterious Company"

Your ticket to the German classical music festival scene: Concert Hour has the picks of the season — two hours of music updated regularly.

Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.

In this and the coming weeks, we visit the Schwetzingen Festival, which took place this time in October and where the focus was on Ludwig van Beethoven in the 250th year after his birth.

part one:

"In Mysterious Company" is the name of this concert by the Belcea Quartet from England. They played two of Beethoven's late string quartets, No. 13 and the Große Fuge. But what in between? The audience audience in the Mozart Hall of Schwetzingen Palace didn't know in advance. Neither will the listeners of this broadcast, but there will be full disclosure after individual sections of the music.

Why would musicians want to perform a program without a brochure? Antoine Lederlin, cellist in the Belcea Quartet, got the idea by listening to the radio: "Very often if I switch on the radio and I wonder what I'm listening to, I notice that I then listen with greater attention. We wanted to create that experience for our listeners too"

As violist Krzysztof Chorzelski explained, the idea is rooted in Beethoven's string quartet No. 13: "There's a heightened sense of contrast and disunity in this piece," said Chorzelski. "We notice it already in the first movement where we in fact have not just one movement in it but two movements constantly fighting for supremacy. The essence of this movement is the tension between the two worlds. And then of course the rest of the quartet is so full of contrasts."

Added violinist Corina Belcea: "It feels like going into the past. Because that was basically the way that concerts took place in Beethoven's time. They would play a movement of a symphony or a piano sonata, there was a big mixture of everything, long, huge concerts of three hours without intermission. So we basically go back to the past and experience what they went through."

Antoine Lederlin commented, "Nowadays we know every single concert which we're going to hear. Some people even prepare it by listening to it before because they're very serious. But this is far from the surprise people used to have, when they always heard contemporary music. We felt we would experiment, actually go there and have to listen to things you don't expect. You might like it or not, but you do have that moment of discovery."

This whole concert could in fact be seen as one big mystery composition. Here are the details:

part two:

A perplexing, outrageous and forever contemporary work: Beethoven's Große Fuge. And a program that's otherwise something of a mystery. That's what's coming up this hour.

It's clear that people mostly want to hear what they know, especially with classical music, where a piece can grow on you. That's also why oldies are so popular. But what bout newbies? To get them in our bloodstream, we may have to overcome some initial resistance. Yet as violist Krzysztof Chorzelski told DW, there's a good reason to get gently pushed out of the comfort zone, "because otherwise our concerts are more compartmentalized. We go to hear this, we go to hear that, we see it on the program, we sit comfortably in our seats and we see it on the label and we listen to it. But we, in the Belcea Quartet wanted to create a feeling of disorientation for this concert, so that we listen to both Beethoven and this music outside of Beethoven's quartet with fresh ears."

This hour we'll hear the final movement of Beethoven's Opus 130 string quartet along with pieces previously unannounced, all crowned by one of most the audacious music works ever composed, his Große Fuge (Grand Fugue). Sounding thoroughly modern, it was written 194 years ago.

Part of the Schwetzingen Palace gardens

Putting Beethoven "In Mysterious Company:" The Belcea Quartet, recorded live in the Mozart Hall of Schwetzingen Palace.

The Große Fuge exists in the form of a string quartet, which we hear here, an orchestral version and Beethoven's own arrangement of the piece for piano-four-hands. To give it a repeat performance this hour, we turn the microphones over to the Grau-Schumacher Piano Duo, they too performing at the Schwetzingen Festival.

