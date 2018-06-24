 Beautiful vistas: St Moritz in the Summer | Euromaxx extra tour | DW | 27.06.2018

euromaxx extratour

Beautiful vistas: St Moritz in the Summer

Whether kitesurfing over Lake Silvaplana or mountain biking through the Alps, the famous upscale ski resort St Moritz offers a fairy-tale backdrop in summer, too. Switzerland hardly gets more beautiful than this.  

Watch video 04:49
Now live
04:49 mins.

Beautiful vistas: St Moritz in the summer

 

 

Audios and videos on the topic

Beautiful vistas: St Moritz in the summer  

DW Euromaxx (Sendunglogo)

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe

The "Great Exhibition of The North" turns the North of England into an artistic hotspot. Also: German-Spanish singer Álvaro Soler and his summer hits. And: A trip on the legendary Trans-Siberian Railway. 

Euromaxx GEOTN - Great Exhibition of the North (DW)

The "Great Exhibition of the North"

Real cultural events in England only happen in London? Wrong! The "Great Exhibition of the North" festival proves the opposite. For 80 days the North of England will be showcasing itself with exhibitions, art and concerts. 

Euromaxx Álvaro Soler (RBB)

Álvaro Soler: On the road to success with Latin Pop

German-Spanish singer Álvaro Soler is known for his danceable summer hits. With "El mismo sol" and "Sofía," he has stormed the charts in several European countries in recent years. 

Euromaxx Serie Russland (DW)

All aboard the Tsar's Gold!

The Tsar's Gold is a Trans-Siberian train that was built to serve the former Soviet elite. Its opulence is still enjoyed today by people looking for luxury and elegance while travelling on a train.  