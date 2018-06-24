Beautiful vistas: St Moritz in the summer  

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Whether kitesurfing over Lake Silvaplana or mountain biking through the Alps, the famous upscale ski resort St Moritz offers a fairy-tale backdrop in summer, too. Switzerland hardly gets more beautiful than this.
The football World Cup kicks off in Russia this week. One of the host cities is Kazan, the capital of Republic of Tatarstan. Euromaxx finds out what visitors can do apart from watch the matches.
Once a humble fishing village, Cannes on the French Riviera is now best-known for hosting the annual film festival. Its harbor teems with luxury yachts while upscale boutiques and posh restaurants line its streets.
Deserted beaches, dolphin-watching boat trips, medieval towns and a flourishing wine production all combine to make the Alentejo Region one of Portugal's most attractive travel destinations.
The "Great Exhibition of The North" turns the North of England into an artistic hotspot. Also: German-Spanish singer Álvaro Soler and his summer hits. And: A trip on the legendary Trans-Siberian Railway.
Real cultural events in England only happen in London? Wrong! The "Great Exhibition of the North" festival proves the opposite. For 80 days the North of England will be showcasing itself with exhibitions, art and concerts.
German-Spanish singer Álvaro Soler is known for his danceable summer hits. With "El mismo sol" and "Sofía," he has stormed the charts in several European countries in recent years.
The Tsar's Gold is a Trans-Siberian train that was built to serve the former Soviet elite. Its opulence is still enjoyed today by people looking for luxury and elegance while travelling on a train.
