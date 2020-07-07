 Beatles drummer Ringo Starr turns 80 | Music | DW | 07.07.2020

Music

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr turns 80

The self-taught drummer anchored one of the greatest bands of all time with his solid beats, quirky fills and down-to-earth persona. As he turns 80, Sir Ringo is celebrating with a live benefit concert.

  • Ringo Starr attends the 30th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 18, 2015

    Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr

    Hall of fame

    He was knighted two years ago, and in 2015 Ringo Starr became the fourth Beatle to be accepted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. Now the drummer can celebrate his 80th birthday, with just about every title the industry has to offer.

  • British rock group The Beatles perform live on stage in front of a circular lit backdrop at the BBC TV Centre, June 1966. L-R: Guitarist John Lennon (1940 - 1980), drummer Ringo Starr, singer and bassist Paul McCartney and guitarist George Harrison (1943 - 2001).

    Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr

    Second choice

    The world knows him as Ringo Starr, but his mother as Richard Henry Parkin Starkey. He was born in Liverpool on July 7, 1940, during World War II. Starr wasn't a co-founding member of the band that would change his life. The Beatles launched in 1960 as a quintet featuring John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Stuart Sutcliffe and Pete Best on drums.

  • The Beatles sporting multi-lingual 'Love Is All You Need' sandwich boards at the EMI studios in Abbey Road

    Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr

    The big break

    Just before the Beatles signed their first record deal in 1962, the band restructured. Bassist Stuart Sutcliffe quit, only to die tragically of an aneurysm shortly afterward. Then Pete Best was replaced by Ringo Starr, ushering in a new era of rock and roll. Hits like "Love Me Do" took the world by storm — and everyone loved Ringo's drumming style.

  • Drummer Ringo Starr, of 'The Beatles', with his thumbs up, June 12th 1964

    Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr

    Not just a drummer

    It's not that common for a drummer to also sing, but for the hit "Yellow Submarine," Ringo took on the lead vocals. Fortunately, Paul McCartney kept the melody simple while writing the song. Ringo also tried his hand at songwriting, most famously with the number "Octopus's Garden" from the "Abbey Road" album.

  • Ringo Starr - Film Blindman

    Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr

    Ringo the actor

    Beatlemania reached its climax in the late 1960s. With one sold-out concert after another, the boys with the bowl cuts had become global superstars — but not necessarily the best of friends. In 1970, conflict between Paul and John caused the Beatles to break up. Ringo then took his career to the silver screen. In 1971 he had a role in the Italian spaghetti western "Blindman."

  • Ringo Starr, George Harrison and Bob Dylan performing

    Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr

    Giving back

    After so much stardom, Starr developed an interest in helping others and, for example, joined George Harrison's campaign for refugees following the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. On August 1 of that year, Ringo joined Harrison, Bob Dylan and Leon Russell at the Concert for Bangladesh at Madison Square Garden in New York.

  • Ringo Starr (Richard Starkey) formerly of The Beatles, arriving at Marylebone Registry Office, London, for his second marriage, this time to American actress Barbara Bach.

    Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr

    The family man

    Ringo went to the altar for the first time in 1965 when he married his girlfriend Maureen Cox. The two Liverpool natives had three children, Zak, Jason and Lee. Zak took after his father and is now a drummer with the band The Who. Ringo and Maureen divorced after 10 years. In 1980, Ringo met actress Barbara Bach (photo) on the film set for the movie "Caveman." They have been married since 1981.

  • Ringo Starr - All Starr Band

    Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr

    Solo career

    When the Beatles split up in 1970, Paul and John launched solo projects. Ringo didn't lose any time in releasing two albums that year — one with pre-rock standards and the other a flirtation with country music. Since 1989, Ringo has been touring with his ensemble, Ringo Starr and the All-Starr Band, pictured here.

  • Ringo Starr - Paul McCartney und Ringo Starr 2014

    Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr

    Crossing paths

    Ringo continued to perform with all three Beatle buddies even after the band broke up. He released the George Harrison-produced hit single "It Don't Come Easy" in 1970, a top-10 hit in the US, Great Britain and Germany. Ringo and Paul McCartney are pictured here at a Grammy tribute concert to the Beatles in LA in 2014, which took place one day after the Grammy Awards.

  • Ringo Starr - All Starr Band

    Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr

    Ringo Drumming Starr

    "I like Beethoven, especially his poems," Ringo famously said. Then there's the quote: "America. It's like Britain, only with buttons." His frequently cited quotes reveal his quirky humor ⁠— and also his passion for drumming. After all, "Drumming is my middle name." (This is an updated version of a previously written picture gallery.)

    Author: Conny Paul / kbm


"Ringo Starr isn't even the best drummer in the Beatles," is the legendary quote attributed to John Lennon that continues to define the legacy of the Liverpudlian musician who joined the Fab Four in 1962.

Known for his "silly fills," Starr's unorthodox style (due, he says, to being left-handed but playing a right-handed drum kit) is also often praised as a key source of the Beatles' unique sound ⁠— ironically, he was also the drummer on John Lennon's first solo record. Often voted among the top drummers of all time, Rolling Stone wrote that "Ringo didn't just ground the greatest band of all time, he helped give their music shape and focus."

Meanwhile, though inevitably overshadowed by the songwriting duo of John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Starr is still playing live and putting out solo records (some 20 at last count) at the age of 80.

Rags to riches

Born Richard Starkey on July 7, 1940, in Liverpool's Dingle district, the Beatle wrote an autobiographical song about his poor, working class upbringing called "The other side of Liverpool."

"My mother was a barmaid, at the age of three my father was gone," he sang on the 2010 track from the Y Not album. "Only way out of there, drums, guitar and amp."

Ringo Starr in the early 1970s (imago images/Everett Collection)

Drumming took him out of poverty: Ringo Starr in the early 1970s

Not only growing up in poverty, he struggled through several long hospitalizations due to ill-health. But though he struggled academically, he had a talent for drama and performance and soon chose music over a career as a machinist, for which he had undertaken an apprenticeship.

Replacing George Best

Starkey had formed his first band at the age of 15 and was drumming with Liverpool group Rory Storm & The Hurricanes when in 1962 he was on tour in Hamburg and met the Beatles, who were already gaining fame. John Lennon, Paul McCartney and manager Brian Epstein then decided that Ringo Starr, which was already Starkey's adopted stage name, would be a better fit for the band than current drummer Pete Best.

The Beatles in 1964 with their manager Brian Epstein (imago stock&people)

The Beatles in 1964 with their manager Brian Epstein

In August 1962, Starr got the Beatles gig and the rest is history — even if some fans did not take kindly to the move, shouting out at a Cavern Club show, "Pete forever, Ringo never!"

Starr's quirky style would remain central to the signature Beatles sound until the band broke up in 1970. He also occasionally sang lead vocals, most notably in Yellow Submarine and With a Little Help from My Friends; while also acting as the down-to-earth counterweight to the growing tension between Lennon and McCartney that precipitated the band's demise.

Unsung songwriter

The fact that the drummer also contributed to the Beatles' work as a songwriter is often overlooked. He composed the song "Don't Pass Me By" soon after joining the band, though it wasn't recorded until 1968 for the White Album

His song "Octopus's Garden" appeared on the 1969 Abbey Road album and was inspired by a trip to Sardinia in August 1968 on the yacht of his friend, the actor Peter Sellers. Starr had fled there because he had had enough of the strife within the band when recording the White Album.

Ex-Beatle Ringo Starr wird 80 (imago images/UPI Photo)

With his wife Barbara Bach

Bumpy solo career

After the separation of the Beatles, Starr came up with his first solo album in 1973, Ringo, on which the ex-Beatles guested as musicians. It was to be the zenith of his solo career, both commercially and musically.

Starr also tried his hand at acting, and during the shooting of the Stone Age comedy, Caveman, in 1981 met actress and ex-"Bond-Girl" Barbara Bach, who became his wife. He had earlier divorced Maureen Cox in 1975, with whom he had three children.

Parallel to Starr's artistic decline in the 1980s was a dependence on alcohol and other drugs. "I don't know how you do anything if you're not drunk. That's where I ended up. I couldn't play sober, but I also couldn't play as a drunk," he said in 2019. He went into rehab and by 1989 had a comeback with his supergroup, Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, featuring the likes of Joe Walsh from The Eagles. 

Ex-Beatle Ringo Starr wird 80 (imago images/Images/S. Lock)

With his Knighthood medal in 2018: You can now call him 'Sir' Ringo Starr

Big birthday show

Starr has long been involved in charitable activities and benefit concerts, including in 1985 with his son Zak as part of the Artists United Against Apartheid. For this and for his life's work he was knighted by Prince William in 2018.

In this spirit, Sir Ringo Starr is celebrating his 80th birthday on July 7 with "Ringo's Big Birthday Show," a live stream event that will benefit four charities: Black Lives Matter Global Network, the David Lynch Foundation, Musicares and WaterAid.

Airing on Ringo's YouTube channel, the show will include home performances and never-before-seen concert footage from Starr, Paul McCartney and Joe Walsh as well as Sheryl Crow, Sheila E and Ben Harper, among others.

"As everyone knows I love gathering with fans for peace and love on my birthday," said Starr. "But this year, I want everyone to be safe at home — so I called up a few friends and we put this Big Birthday Show together so we could still celebrate my birthday with you all, with some great music for some great charities."

Hosted on location at Ringo Starr's home in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, the show starts at 5 p.m. PST, and at 2 a.m. on July 8 in Germany.

