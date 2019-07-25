 Beat the heat: Architecture and design ideas to cool down | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 25.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Beat the heat: Architecture and design ideas to cool down

How are designers dealing with the soaring temperatures of the climate emergency? Ancient desert architecture, Bauhaus buildings or futuristic sustainable cities in Abu Dhabi: Intelligent solutions are already out there.

  • Air conditioning units (picture-alliance)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Air-conditioning is the problem, not the solution

    Nothing feels nicer than walking into an air-conditioned room after spending hours in the heat. But the International Energy Agency (IEA) identified the use of A/C as one the key drivers of the growth of electricity demand, accounting for 10% of all global electricity consumption. And all that electricity that needs to be produced somehow — which often involves the burning of fossil fuels.

  • Tel Aviv skyline (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Tel Aviv's 'Geddes Plan'

    Long before the establishment of Israel in 1948, Scottish urban planner Patrick Geddes consulted the Zionist Commission in 1925 on how the future metropolis of Tel Aviv should be designed to minimize the effects of the desert heat. Its roads were to be built on a grid to channel the sea breeze from the Mediterranean into the city. To this day, the city center hugely benefits from this design.

  • Bauhaus architecture in Tel Aviv (DW/I. Rottscheidt)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Bauhaus: German design is cool, literally

    Buildings in Tel Aviv also benefited from the Bauhaus school of architecture and design, which puts an equal emphasis on pragmatism as it does on aesthetics. The Bauhaus penchant for flat roofs, for example, has proven to be useful as they reflect solar heat. With new technology such as the advent of solar panels emerging over time, flat roofs have continued to be popular in hot urban centers.

  • Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria (Keren Kuenberg)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Nigeria's chill design

    The influence of Bauhaus can be seen elsewhere as well. Israeli architect Arieh Sharon built Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria in the 1960s using Bauhaus ideas that have since become the staple of smart design. He addressed the tropical climate by creating space for open gardens and courtyards for the wind to move. Classrooms are always 7 degrees Celsius cooler than the outside temperature.

  • Barcelona (picture-alliance/DUMONT Bildarchiv/F. Heuer)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Forward thinking: Barcelona

    If courtyards provide cooler air, cities like Paris and Barcelona know the way forward. With their city blocks planned around giant courtyards, residents not only benefit from a cooler microclimate but also from living in pleasant surroundings. More recently, the city started changing the way it channels traffic around the more than 500 city blocks in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.

  • Hurricane Michael hits stilt house in Florida (Reuters/S. Nesius)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Stilts — not just for acrobats

    Residents of lower-lying coastal regions have known for a long time that building elevated houses — so-called stilt houses — provides protection against flooding, which is a growing side-effect of global warming. The setup also cools the buildings from underneath. Granted, it is difficult to retrofit existing structures this way, but if you're in the market for coastal property, think stilts!

  • Buffalo Bayou Park in Houston (Photo by Jim Olive, courtesy of Buffalo Bayou Partnership)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Building climate-resilient cities

    The growing number of so-called natural disasters is directly linked to climate change. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston in 2017, the city benefited from the intelligent design of its 64-hectare Buffalo Bayou Park, which served as a flood plain bearing the brunt of the flooding. The park itself remained largely unscathed.

  • Masdar City (Masdar)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Combating climate change and heat in the Middle East

    Nowadays, there are cities springing up overnight in the Middle East, providing fresh opportunities to address the effects of climate change from the get-go. Next to Abu Dhabi's airport, there is an entire suburban city being built, designed to be run on renewable energy and have net-zero emissions. Masdar City might be a utopia today but could deliver the blueprints for tomorrow's urban designs.

  • Muscat, Oman (picture alliance/DUMONT Bildarchiv)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Ancient design from Oman

    The street temperature in Abu Dhabi's Masdar City neighborhood is up to 20 degrees Celsius cooler than the heat in the surrounding desert, as a wind tower channels cooler air from the sky and pushes it down to form a cooling breeze. This idea, however, is copied from the ancient city of Muscat, Oman, where taller buildings were designed to channel winds into narrow streets in a similar manner.

  • Block of old flats in Cologne, Germany (Imago/Future Image)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Fixer upper?

    While old buildings are charming, they are often built in a way that maximizes the effects of high temperatures, inadvertently contributing to global warming. Some countries like the UK are pushing to retrofit these dwellings with improved insulation in a bid to cut their greenhouse gas emissions by 80%. Such building projects can be costly, with a "deep retrofit" coming at a price tag of €20,000.

  • Corbusier House in Berlin (DW/K. Langer)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Concrete: Hello or goodbye?

    To address the climate needs of the future, people have to embrace new building materials. Above all, there's a call to stop the widespread use of concrete with its large carbon footprint. But existing concrete buildings, especially the giant Brutalist structures from the 1960s, are also great heat insulators. So in short: Stop using concrete but make the most use of existing concrete structures.

  • Passive house in Philadelphia (Sam Oberter Photography)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    The future is actively passive

    If you're building a house in the near future, think passive. Passive design incorporates features that minimize your impact on the environment. Think smaller windows, overhang roofs, space for solar panels or rooftop gardens, where the rain cools off your building while feeding plants that offset your carbon emissions. And they look great, too.

    Author: Sertan Sanderson


  • Air conditioning units (picture-alliance)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Air-conditioning is the problem, not the solution

    Nothing feels nicer than walking into an air-conditioned room after spending hours in the heat. But the International Energy Agency (IEA) identified the use of A/C as one the key drivers of the growth of electricity demand, accounting for 10% of all global electricity consumption. And all that electricity that needs to be produced somehow — which often involves the burning of fossil fuels.

  • Tel Aviv skyline (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Tel Aviv's 'Geddes Plan'

    Long before the establishment of Israel in 1948, Scottish urban planner Patrick Geddes consulted the Zionist Commission in 1925 on how the future metropolis of Tel Aviv should be designed to minimize the effects of the desert heat. Its roads were to be built on a grid to channel the sea breeze from the Mediterranean into the city. To this day, the city center hugely benefits from this design.

  • Bauhaus architecture in Tel Aviv (DW/I. Rottscheidt)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Bauhaus: German design is cool, literally

    Buildings in Tel Aviv also benefited from the Bauhaus school of architecture and design, which puts an equal emphasis on pragmatism as it does on aesthetics. The Bauhaus penchant for flat roofs, for example, has proven to be useful as they reflect solar heat. With new technology such as the advent of solar panels emerging over time, flat roofs have continued to be popular in hot urban centers.

  • Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria (Keren Kuenberg)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Nigeria's chill design

    The influence of Bauhaus can be seen elsewhere as well. Israeli architect Arieh Sharon built Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria in the 1960s using Bauhaus ideas that have since become the staple of smart design. He addressed the tropical climate by creating space for open gardens and courtyards for the wind to move. Classrooms are always 7 degrees Celsius cooler than the outside temperature.

  • Barcelona (picture-alliance/DUMONT Bildarchiv/F. Heuer)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Forward thinking: Barcelona

    If courtyards provide cooler air, cities like Paris and Barcelona know the way forward. With their city blocks planned around giant courtyards, residents not only benefit from a cooler microclimate but also from living in pleasant surroundings. More recently, the city started changing the way it channels traffic around the more than 500 city blocks in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.

  • Hurricane Michael hits stilt house in Florida (Reuters/S. Nesius)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Stilts — not just for acrobats

    Residents of lower-lying coastal regions have known for a long time that building elevated houses — so-called stilt houses — provides protection against flooding, which is a growing side-effect of global warming. The setup also cools the buildings from underneath. Granted, it is difficult to retrofit existing structures this way, but if you're in the market for coastal property, think stilts!

  • Buffalo Bayou Park in Houston (Photo by Jim Olive, courtesy of Buffalo Bayou Partnership)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Building climate-resilient cities

    The growing number of so-called natural disasters is directly linked to climate change. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston in 2017, the city benefited from the intelligent design of its 64-hectare Buffalo Bayou Park, which served as a flood plain bearing the brunt of the flooding. The park itself remained largely unscathed.

  • Masdar City (Masdar)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Combating climate change and heat in the Middle East

    Nowadays, there are cities springing up overnight in the Middle East, providing fresh opportunities to address the effects of climate change from the get-go. Next to Abu Dhabi's airport, there is an entire suburban city being built, designed to be run on renewable energy and have net-zero emissions. Masdar City might be a utopia today but could deliver the blueprints for tomorrow's urban designs.

  • Muscat, Oman (picture alliance/DUMONT Bildarchiv)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Ancient design from Oman

    The street temperature in Abu Dhabi's Masdar City neighborhood is up to 20 degrees Celsius cooler than the heat in the surrounding desert, as a wind tower channels cooler air from the sky and pushes it down to form a cooling breeze. This idea, however, is copied from the ancient city of Muscat, Oman, where taller buildings were designed to channel winds into narrow streets in a similar manner.

  • Block of old flats in Cologne, Germany (Imago/Future Image)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Fixer upper?

    While old buildings are charming, they are often built in a way that maximizes the effects of high temperatures, inadvertently contributing to global warming. Some countries like the UK are pushing to retrofit these dwellings with improved insulation in a bid to cut their greenhouse gas emissions by 80%. Such building projects can be costly, with a "deep retrofit" coming at a price tag of €20,000.

  • Corbusier House in Berlin (DW/K. Langer)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Concrete: Hello or goodbye?

    To address the climate needs of the future, people have to embrace new building materials. Above all, there's a call to stop the widespread use of concrete with its large carbon footprint. But existing concrete buildings, especially the giant Brutalist structures from the 1960s, are also great heat insulators. So in short: Stop using concrete but make the most use of existing concrete structures.

  • Passive house in Philadelphia (Sam Oberter Photography)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    The future is actively passive

    If you're building a house in the near future, think passive. Passive design incorporates features that minimize your impact on the environment. Think smaller windows, overhang roofs, space for solar panels or rooftop gardens, where the rain cools off your building while feeding plants that offset your carbon emissions. And they look great, too.

    Author: Sertan Sanderson


Europe is currently struck by another heat wave. With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), people are running out of conventional wisdom and little tricks to beat the heat. As global warming is not expected to slow down at the current rate of industrial activity, long-term solutions are desperately needed to address sweltering summers on the continent and beyond.

Ned Cramer, editor-in-chief of Architect magazine goes as far as calling climate change primarily a "design problem" in an article dated October 2017. "The threat climate change poses is existential, and buildings are hugely complicit — even more so than that stock culprit, the automobile," he says, challenging architects and designers around the world to change the way we build homes, offices and entire cities to accommodate warmer temperatures.

Thankfully, there is a long tradition using intelligent design to curb the impact that hot summers can have on human health and well-being — as well as on the planet.

Israel Architektur Bauhaus in Tel Aviv (Getty Images)

Bauhaus architecture in Tel Aviv is adapted to the city's climate

Plenty to learn from other cultures

There is also plenty of ancient wisdom available to learn from. After all, hot temperatures aren't a new occurrence — they are only reaching areas that aren't used to them.

People in desert nations have long adapted, finding ways to keep their lives as cool as possible way before the advent of electricity allowed them to even consider air conditioning. Cultures in the Far East have a long history of building houses on stilts, not only to protect their homes from flooding, but also to allow for a cooling mechanism from underneath. This has been copied in coastal areas of the US, especially in fishing communities along the Gulf of Mexico.

In more recent history, urban centers in Europe have prepared for long, hot summers by incorporating courtyards and parks into their city planning. Among other design schools, Bauhaus architects incorporated some practical solutions to make their buildings cope with the climate more efficiently over the past century.

Scroll through the gallery above to discover more of those solutions from the past, present and future  to beat the heat.

  • Heat wave, man jogging in Unlingen in southwestern Germany.

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    Summer 2019 continues to sizzle Europe

    This week, Germany and western Europe are bracing for another record-breaking week of heat. A high-pressure "heat dome" could send temperatures towards 40 degrees Celsius (104.5 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, probably peaking on Thursday. The German Weather Service (DWD) issued a heat warning for the entire country for Wednesday and Thursday. The heat is expected to last until the weekend.

  • A dried-out field in Cologne.

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    New German heat record?

    A dried-out park in Cologne. DWD meteorologists said that temperatures on Thursday in the heavily populated areas around Cologne and the Ruhr region in western Germany could break the country's all-time heat record of 40.3 C (104 F) — set in the Bavarian village of Kitzingen in 2015. This heat wave could be "one for the history books" said a DWD spokesperson on Monday.

  • A fountain at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    The heat knows no borders

    The French weather service said temperatures in Paris on Thursday are forecast to reach a stifling 42 C (107 F), which would break the city's all-time heat record of 40.4 C (104.7 F) that has stood for over 70 years. The UK could also break its heat record of 38.5 C (101 F) on Thursday.

  • People on the Isar River in Munich, Germany

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    Cool off however you can

    Air conditioners are uncommon in Germany. Those in the north can cool off by the sea, but people living in the rest of the country will pack into public pools or wade into rivers and lakes. Residents of Munich often cool off in the Isar River, which cuts through the city. June 2019 was the hottest June ever recorded in Germany.

  • Highway damaged by heat in Germany, pictured on June 30, 2019, during the last major heat wave in the country.

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    Damage to highways

    Highways can buckle under extreme heat, as on this autobahn highway in Lower Saxony in northern Germany. These so-called "blow ups" happen suddenly and are very dangerous for drivers. Authorities in Germany often issue temporary speed limits on highways during heat waves in a bid to limit the risks.

  • Tour de France cyclist spraying water on his face

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    Not a good day for a race

    Cyclists are slogging through 40 C (104 F) heat during the decisive week of a thrilling Tour de France, as the race route crosses through the country's scorched southeast. Organizers set up ice foot baths and extra water stations. The pros often have no choice, but health authorities advise against outdoor exercise in extreme temperatures.

  • Hotel destroyed by tornado in Cape Cod

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    Storms break US heat wave

    Washington, New York and Boston on the the US east coast experienced record heat over the weekend. A cold front broke the heat wave on Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms that caused flooding and power outages in New York and New Jersey. On Cape Cod, a popular vacation destination in Massachusetts, a rare tornado ripped the roof off a hotel.

  • Heat wave in China: A worker makes ice

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    China uses old fashioned air conditioning

    Workers manufacture ice blocks at a factory in China's eastern Anhui province. A heat wave is currently gripping parts of eastern China, including Beijing, with temperatures this week ranging from 33 to 37 C (91-98 F). The heat has created a spike in demand for ice.

  • A sunset during a heat wave

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    The earth is getting hotter

    According to the North American Atmospheric Association (NOAA), this past June was the hottest ever recorded worldwide — and NOAA predicts that July 2019 is on track to be the hottest month since records began 140 years ago. Climate scientists warn that the unprecedented heat waves seen in 2019 will be normal weather events in the future.


DW recommends

Germany swelters in record-breaking Europe heatwave

A probable record high temperature in Germany is forecast to stand for only a day as Europe's second summer heatwave bites. Ships have been stranded, rail travelers urged to delay trips and tigers fed chicken ice blocks. (25.07.2019)  

Tel Aviv museum showcases climate change solutions

The "Fridays for Future" protests have reinvigorated the debate on climate change around the world. An exhibition in Tel Aviv now shows how cities can use innovative technologies to limit the effects of global warming. (22.07.2019)  

10 things you need to know about Germany's Bauhaus movement

In 2019, the Bauhaus school of design and building turns 100, and Germany is preparing a three-year program to celebrate the anniversary. Revisit the history and the ideas promoted by the influential movement. (10.11.2017)  

Fighting climate change by tackling food waste

One-third of all food worldwide ends up in the garbage, with industrialized countries contributing the most. A new foodsharing platform wants to help tackle the impact this has on our climate. (24.04.2019)  

Texas recovers under the long shadow of Hurricane Harvey

After Hurricane Harvey made landfall last year, thousands of volunteers helped rebuild along the Texas coast. Experts believe that those living in the way of hurricanes need to expect worse storms in the future. (24.08.2018)  

Architectural ideas against the heat

Global temperatures are soaring, with climate change leading to hotter summers each year. But can design and architecture help people escape the heat and combat the causes of global warming? (25.07.2019)  

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

Summer 2019 is packing a punch around the world, with parts of Europe, the US and China all sweltering under oppressive temperatures in recent days. Germany could break its all-time heat record on Thursday. (24.07.2019)  

Related content

Muscat Hauptstadt von Oman

Architectural ideas against the heat 25.07.2019

Global temperatures are soaring, with climate change leading to hotter summers each year. But can design and architecture help people escape the heat and combat the causes of global warming?

Solar Guerilla. Neue Ausstellung im Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Masdar_PersonalRapidTransit

Tel Aviv museum showcases climate change solutions 22.07.2019

The "Fridays for Future" protests have reinvigorated the debate on climate change around the world. An exhibition in Tel Aviv now shows how cities can use innovative technologies to limit the effects of global warming.

Symbolbild Sommerhitze

Germany swelters in record-breaking Europe heatwave 25.07.2019

A probable record high temperature in Germany is forecast to stand for only a day as Europe's second summer heatwave bites. Ships have been stranded, rail travelers urged to delay trips and tigers fed chicken ice blocks.

Advertisement

Film

Black Panther Filmstill (picture-alliance/dpa/Marvel Studios)

The most successful movies of all time

Two of James Cameron's works are record-breaking titles, but overall, the "Avengers" films dominate the list of the world's top 10 box-office hits.  

Books

Schriftsteller Lukas Bärfuss (picture-alliance/dpa/telam/P. Ribas)

Swiss writer Lukas Bärfuss wins prestigious Georg Büchner Prize

German's most esteemed literary prize has been awarded to the prodigious Swiss author, playright and essayist, who was praised for examining the "fundamental existential condition of modern life."  

Music

Bamberger Symphoniker Daniil Trifonov (Ansgar Klostermann)

Trifonov performs Trifonov in Wiesbaden

Already hailed as one of the major pianists of the 21st century, the Russian multi-talent gave a powerful rendition of his own piano concerto at the Rheingau Music Festival.  

Arts

Leipzig Ausstellung Point of No Return (VG Bild-Kunst Bonn/ InGestalt/Michael Ehritt)

How artists depicted the collapse of the GDR

In the show "Point of No Return," the Museum of Fine Arts Leipzig looks into how the years leading to the fall of the Berlin Wall were depicted in the arts.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  