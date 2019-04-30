 Beach clean-ups held worldwide for World Oceans Day | News | DW | 08.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Beach clean-ups held worldwide for World Oceans Day

With the oceans facing threats such as plastic pollution and global warming, World Oceans Day aims to raise awareness with a series of events. A healthy world ocean is critical to our survival, organizers say.

Great Barrier Reef vor der Küste von Queensland Australien (picture-alliance/dpa/JAMES COOK UNIVERSITY)

People across the globe on Saturday gathered to clean up beaches and celebrate the importance of oceans in honor of World Oceans Day.

More than 1,000 events have been scheduled.

Many people attended beach clean-ups or information sessions, while others made art installations and attended ocean-themed exhibitions.

The oceans cover about 70% of the Earth's surface and provide 70% of the oxygen we breathe.

The giant swathes of water also absorb around a third of all man-made CO2, and 90% of the excess heat created by those emissions goes into the sea.

Read more: Plastic pollution: Do beach clean-ups really make a difference?

An installation by artists Gepetta and Salvabarche to raise awareness for sustainable fishing in Milan, Italy (Getty Images/AFP/M. Medina)

Artists Gepetta and Salvabarche in Milan made an installation to raise awareness for sustainable fishing

Problematic plastic

Among the problems the ocean is facing, plastic pollution is one of the biggest.

According to the United Nations, 13,000,000 tonnes of plastic find their way into the ocean every year, which kills 100,000 marine animals annually.

Most plastics in the ocean are expected to remain intact for decades or even centuries after use, but those that erode end up as microplastics, which are then consumed by fish and end up in the global food chain, the UN said.

Read more: Plastic waste and its environmental impact

Next oceans report 'fairly grim'

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which released a landmark report in October 2018 warning of the effects of global temperature rises, is due to publish its latest assessment on the state of oceans in September.

"The IPCC report will be fairly grim," Lisa Speer, director of the international oceans program at the Natural Resources Defence Council, told French news agency AFP.

The last IPCC assessment, in 2014, predicted that sea levels could rise as much as one meter (3.3 feet) by the end of the century. 

But newer studies using more varied scenario planning have said that current warming trends could see the ocean rise as much as two meters by 2100.

Dan Laffoley from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature said there were four main threats facing the world's oceans: surface warming, ocean heating, deoxygenation and acidification. 

"We scientists are taken aback by the scale, depth and speed of the change," he said.

  • Leafy seadragon ^ (Fotografie Dos Winkel, www.dos-bertie-winkel.com & www.seafirst.nl )

    Fish have feelings too

    Fish do have feelings

    Fish were long believed to be unfeeling, dead-eyed animals. But now scientists are discovering the intrinsic social life of fish. They grieve, engage in cooperative hunting and some have very weird sex lives. Take an underwater journey to learn more about the greatly misunderstood and underappreciated fish.

  • Kaninchenfisch (gemeinfrei)

    Fish have feelings too

    Bodyguards

    Fish have each other’s back. The rabbit fish even go out for lunch together: While one of them feasts on the algae found on deep-water reefs, the other is on the look out for predators. Then they switch. Scientists call this virtuous behavior. The rabbit fish make sacrifices for another by waiting their turn.

  • Blenny fish (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/H. Goethel)

    Fish have feelings too

    The fearful fish

    It was long believed that fish cannot feel fear because they’re missing the part of the brain where other animals and humans process it. But scientists have now shown that fish do feel fear, pain and stress. It is still a contested issue among researchers, though. Fish welfare lobbyists say the new findings are an inconvenient truth as it means we would need to rethink our fishing practices.

  • Red-lipped Batfish - Ogcocephalus darwini (Imago/Imagebroker/N. Probst)

    Fish have feelings too

    Red lips are made for kissing

    Those lush lips look like they are made for smooching! One fish species goes even further and uses their mouths to procreate. The female drinks the male's sperm which passes rapidly through the intestinal systems and fertilizes the eggs. It’s a pretty weird sex practice not often observed in the animal kingdom. But the red-lipped batfish pictured here actually procreates the traditional way.

  • Cinnamon clownfish in its anemone (Fotografie Dos Winkel, www.dos-bertie-winkel.com & www.seafirst.nl )

    Fish have feelings too

    Full house

    The world-famous clown fish are very social creatures: They share their anemone homes with other fish. The venomous anemones offers life-saving protection to the little fish, as they are immune to its sting. As a result, it often gets a bit tight in their cozy homes.

  • Grouper fish (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/H. Schmidbauer)

    Fish have feelings too

    Hunting pals

    The mean-looking grouper cooperates with the moray eel while hunting. The grouper initiates the hunt by shaking its head at the eel. The eel then follows it to the prey hiding in a hole and enters the hide-out. It's a 50/50 chance whether the eel corners and eats the prey or it escapes out of the hole into the grouper's mouth. This kind of team effort is extremely unusual in the animal kingdom.

    Author: Katharina Wecker


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

The plastic crisis isn't just ugly — it's fueling global warming

Plastic, as we know, is everywhere. In waterways, in animals, even in our food. As if that isn't bad enough, a new report shows it's also accelerating global warming. Stopping climate change also means curbing plastic. (15.05.2019)  

Plastic pollution: Do beach clean-ups really make a difference?

Picking up trash from river beds and beaches has become a popular activity around the world. But do clean-ups really help tackle the growing problem of plastic pollution? DW's Brigitte Osterath reports from Honduras. (20.12.2018)  

Plastic waste and its environmental impact

Today, plastic is literally everywhere. It's wrapping our food and used in cosmetics, it piles up on beaches, streets and even in the oceans. Change is urgent — this learning pack shows why. (23.01.2018)  

Fish have feelings too

Fish have so much more going on inside their heads than most of us realize. (25.08.2017)  

Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

From the Great Barrier Reef to majestic glaciers, increasing numbers of tourists are vacationing in places expected to succumb to climate change before it's too late. (07.05.2019)  

Rivers of plastic

Most of the plastic that ends up in our oceans is carried there by eight rivers in Asia and two in Africa. They face many other environmental problems too. (30.11.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

How long does it take trash to decompose?  

Related content

Symbolbild Mülltaucher holen ihr Essen aus Abfalltonnen

Emissions and microplastics: How food waste hurts the environment 30.04.2019

Throwing away food that could still be eaten isn't just a waste of money, it also costs precious resources, hurts the climate, threatens biodiversity and can contaminate our soil with microplastics.

USA Californien - Snowboarderin Gretchen Bleiler

Meet the athletes taking action on climate change 17.05.2019

Basketball, ice climbing, swimming and surfing — professional athletes are using their popularity to shed light on climate change and encourage others to do more to protect our environment.

Frankreich Paris - Illegale Deponie

Fighting the spread of illegal landfills in France as trash piles up in 'sea of waste' 13.05.2019

Trash is piling up in France, hidden in plain sight across the suburbs and the countryside. Starting this year, the government is taking action against the dozens of illegal dumps polluting its territory.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  