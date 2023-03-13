BBC reinstates Gary Lineker after suspension storm

The BBC said Lineker was a valued member and would return to presenting "Match of the Day." The public broadcaster was under fire for suspending Lineker for criticizing the government's latest immigration policy.

Gary Lineker is set to return to his flagship soccer program after being reinstated by the BBC on Monday.

The public broadcaster was forced to scrap much of its weekend sports programming as it scrambled to stem an escalating crisis over its suspension of Gary Lineker.

Lineker, the BBC's star soccer presenter, was suspended last week for comments criticizing the British government's new asylum policy.

BBC Director General Tim Davie said in a statement that Lineker was a valued part of the BBC. "I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend," he said.

Lineker is the longtime host of the "Match of the Day" program and the row over his suspension even compelled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to comment on the matter last week.

“I hope that the current situation between Gary Lineker and the BBC can be resolved in a timely manner, but it is rightly a matter for them, not the government," Sunak said last week.

The suspension renewed the focus on BBC chairman Richard Sharp who has been under fire after failing to declare that he had helped broker a loan for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson shortly before he was appointed to the role by the government.

Lineker thanks supporters

Lineker said he was "glad that we have found a way forward."

"I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost three decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world," he said.

Still, he added, "A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn't compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away. It's heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you."

