BBC nominates J.K. Rowling's controversial essay on trans rights for award

The BBC's annual Russell Prize, named after British writer, Bertrand Russell, caught public attention this year due to the nomination list including author J.K. Rowling.

The author of the Harry Potter series was in the running for her essay on sex and gender that triggered a public furor in June when it was first released. The essay made controversial statements about trans rights and the classification of trans women as women.

In the essay, Rowling opened up about her experience of domestic abuse and sexual assault. She said that the rise of trans activism would erase the concept of sex that defines the lives of many women.

"I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe. When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman – and, as I've said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones – then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside," she wrote in the essay.

Rowling is yet to comment on her nomination for the Russell Award.

Several people lashed out at the BBC on social media for nominating Rowling. David Levesley, editor at lifestyle magazine GQ, said that the BBC praised Rowling's "entirely misinformed" and factually incorrect essay to justify transphobia.

What did the BBC say?

The BBC inaugurated the Russell Prize in 2017. The award "celebrates journalism and writing that honors the intellectual and moral virtues Russell's prose exemplified."

Journalists Ronan Farrow and Clive James have previously been recipients of the award, which has three criteria to award a winner: language, erudition and moral force (an instinctive and visceral revulsion at injustice, according to the BBC's media editor, Amol Rajan).

The UK public broadcaster defended Rowling's nomination by saying that though Rowling offended many by her comments on transgender people, offense is the "price of free speech." The corporation added that the nomination didn't mean they endorsed her argument.

The BBC appreciated Rowling's "bravery" for writing the blog despite an outpouring of harsh criticism for her views.

The nomination for Rowling comes at a time when the BBC is under scrutiny for its editorial policy.

Last week, Ofcom, the communications regulator of the UK, called out the BBC's decision to force transgender people to make appearances with representatives of anti-trans pressure groups, in order to create a "balanced" argument.

Celebrities and fans distance themselves from Rowling

While Rowling may have found admiration from the BBC, several fans and celebrities have distanced themselves from the author.

In July, Emma Watson and Danielle Radcliffe, two stars of the Harry Potter film franchise, expressed support for transgender rights, distancing themselves from Rowling's views.

Rowling with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint

The Leaky Cauldron and Mugglenet — two of the biggest fan sites of the Harry Potter series — have also rejected Rowling's beliefs.

"Our stance is firm: Transgender women are women. Transgender men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. Intersex people exist and should not be forced to live in the binary. We stand with Harry Potter fans in these communities, and while we don't condone the mistreatment JKR has received, we must reject her beliefs," the sites said.

The sites also found "the use of Rowling's influence and privilege to target marginalized people" to be out of step with "the message of acceptance and empowerment" in the Harry Potter books.