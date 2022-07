Conductor of 'The Ring'

Besides "Tristan und Isolde," the new production of the "The Ring of the Nibelung" has been highly anticipated. It is conducted by Valentin Schwarz, who has said he also wants to stage the "Ring" as a major family saga in the form of a Netflix series — much to the alarm of some critics. The 33-year-old Austrian director however says that Richard Wagner's music cries out for a cinematic adaptation.