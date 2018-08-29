 Bayreuth Festival: A Tannhäuser that goes beyond the love-sex dilemma | Music | DW | 24.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Bayreuth Festival: A Tannhäuser that goes beyond the love-sex dilemma

The Bayreuth Festival opens with Richard Wagner's "Tannhäuser." Director Tobias Kratzer told DW how he sees the play as being more about artistic aspirations than the Romantic conflict between pure and profane love.

Theaterregisseur Tobias Kratzer (picture-alliance/TSP/D. Spiekermann-Klaas )

Richard Wagner revolutionized the way that music is staged in a theater, and in order to realize his ideas, he created his own theater in Bayreuth, which has since turned into an annual pilgrimage site for Wagner fans.

This year, the Bayreuth Festival opens with Wagner's opera Tannhäuser and the Singers' Contest at Wartburg, in a new staging by award-winning stage director Tobias Kratzer.

The 1845 romantic opera revolves around Tannhäuser, a knight and celebrated minstrel who disappears from the court to spend time with Venus, the Roman goddess of lust, at the forbidden Venusberg. When he returns to Wartburg Castle and takes part in a singing competition through which he had previously won the heart of Elisabeth, he reveals his whereabouts by praising sensual love. He seeks forgiveness from the Pope in Rome, but his request is rejected. As Tannhäuser faces eternal damnation, Elisabeth sacrifices her life for her lover, and his soul is saved through death.

For director Tobias Kratzer, Wagner's Tannhäuser is about way more than the conflict between sacred and profane love. He told DW about the particularities of his production.

DW: How do you tell the story of Tannhäuser in 2019?

Tobias Kratzer: For me, the biographical context behind the creation of Wagner's Tannhäuser is important. If you take that into account, the opera appears more up-to-date and contemporary. Wagner developed his play during a phase in which he didn't really know where his life was going; whether he'd go down in history as a revolutionary and anarchist, or as a composer. That was a really interesting insight for me.

Read more: Tannhäuser in Havanna

Richard Wagner (picture-alliance/dpa)

Wagner had revolutionary inclinations when he wrote "Tannhäuser" in the 1840s

I believe that these aspects of uncertainty and open possibilities as well as the social criticism of the play is what makes it more contemporary than if you restrict the whole thing to the "whore vs. saint" conflict of Romanticism.

If you read the play carefully, you realize that Wagner is not writing about sexuality concepts, but rather about two models of life. Of course, sexuality is part of it, but I would say it's not the dominant part. My Tannhäuser is certainly one in which you will see the least naked skin.

How do you define Tannhäuser, the character?

You could negatively portray him as the one who stylizes himself as an outsider, who feels like an outsider. But the tragedy is perhaps that on an existential level, he is not an outsider at all; he can actually return to society at any time. I don't believe that he is torn inside for being an outsider. Wagner rather portrays the tragedy of a man who wants to be different, but who actually belongs to society.

Read more: How much Hitler is there in Wagner?

What kind of society is Tannhäuser rebelling against?

I define in this staging his environment very strongly through the arts. It's not primarily about two conflicting lifestyles or love models, but rather about Tannhäuser reflecting on the role of art. Should the artist aim to please the saturated upper class by submitting to aesthetic rules, even on a private level? Or is art about something that is intertwined with real life, an artistic expression that really aims to change something in society? The Venusberg would rather stand for a world in which art and life are united.

The story originally takes place at the Wartburg Castle in Thuringia in the 13th century. Where is it set in your production?

It all takes place in 2019. It starts in the first act with a kind of journey through the sites of German Romanticism and what happened to them since. In the second act, we reach the Bayreuth Theater itself, which is also one of the locations of Romanticism, which alternates a bit between an amusement park and a temple. In the third act, we end up in a not-so-well defined space, a kind of junkyard depicting the illusions of hope and the themes introduced in the previous acts.

Read more: 8 similarities between Wagner and Rammstein

The German title refers to a singing war. What kind of war is it?

It's of course just a singing competition, through which the characters confront each other. The stage is divided in two, which shows at the bottom a three-dimensional, classical representation of Wartburg Castle, and at the top there's a screen that shows a backstage story. In our staging this war takes places on two levels. You get very close to the characters. For example, when Elisabeth and Tannhäuser reunite. You can then see backstage the emotions this sparks for [Tannhäuser's opponent] Wolfram.

Heldentenor Stephen Gould (DW/H.C. von Bock)

In the role of Tannhäuser: Heldentenor Stephen Gould, in front of the Bayreuth Festival Theater

You have a top ensemble, including the veteran star tenor Stephen Gould. It's not his first experience with Tannhäuser.

I knew that as a singer, he had celebrated his 100th Tannhäuser shortly before this production. So as a director I was obviously a little skeptical as to whether he'd be open to trying out new things when he's already cooked the recipe 100 times. What would he retain from his past interpretations? Would he be stuck with established patterns or ways of thinking? I was extremely surprised to find out that it wasn't the case with him. He approached the project with fresh eyes, as if the play were completely new to him, and was open to rediscovering the work with me again. That was one of the most beautiful experiences of this production.

Tobias Kratzer's Tannhäuser premieres on July 25. The 2019 Bayreuth Festival takes place until August 28. 

  • Deutschland - Stadt Bayreuth (picture alliance/dpa/E. Hartmann)

    Travel tips for Bayreuth – Wagner, Wilhelmine, and wheat beer

    Bayreuth from above

    Small, picturesque, sleepy – for Richard Wagner, Bayreuth was the ideal spot, with nothing to distract him from his music. This is where he wanted to realize his dream of having his own festival theatre. Visiting Bayreuth nowadays, you'll be surprised how much there is to discover, in addition to the composer and his legacy.

  • Deutschland 102. Bayreuther Festspiele - Eröffnung (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Hase)

    Travel tips for Bayreuth – Wagner, Wilhelmine, and wheat beer

    Festival Theatre: Limited season

    There are only five weeks of performances a year in the Festspielhaus, or Festival Theatre – ten Wagner operas authorized by the master himself in repertory. The rest of the time the theatre is vacant. What a luxury! If you can't get a ticket for the festival, you can at least take a guided tour of the theatre. They take place all year long, except during the festival season.

  • Bayreuth Festspielhaus Oper Konzerthaus (Imago/Karo)

    Travel tips for Bayreuth – Wagner, Wilhelmine, and wheat beer

    The acoustics: The secret is wood

    During the guided tour you'll find out all about the theatre's unique acoustics. Wagner himself designed the special shape of the tiered orchestra pit. He also used only wood, which resonates with the sound, for the stage and the auditorium. Audiences sit for hours on hard wooden seats, but they're rewarded with extraordinary acoustical quality.

  • Bayreuth, Markgräfliches Opernhaus, Innenansicht nach der Restaurierung (Bayerische Schlösserverwaltung/Heiko Oehme)

    Travel tips for Bayreuth – Wagner, Wilhelmine, and wheat beer

    Margravial Opera House: Palatial world heritage site

    A tour of Bayreuth's second music theatre, the Margravial Opera House, is also fascinating. This magnificent Baroque theatre has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2012. Wagner originally came to Bayreuth because of this opera house. At the time it had the biggest stage in Europe. However, he decided to build a new one, as the auditorium was too small for his mammoth projects.

  • Markgrafenbrunnen in Bayreuth (picture alliance/DUMONT/G. Knoll)

    Travel tips for Bayreuth – Wagner, Wilhelmine, and wheat beer

    New Palace: Welcome to Wilhelmine's world!

    The New Palace bears the same imprint as the Margravial Opera House, that of the Margravine Wilhelmine. The sister of the Prussian king Frederick the Great, she married Frederick, Margrave of Brandenburg-Bayreuth. Here she had the existing structures redesigned or rebuilt in her own elegant style, now known as Bayreuth Rococo.

  • Franken: Eremitage in Bayreuth (picture-alliance)

    Travel tips for Bayreuth – Wagner, Wilhelmine, and wheat beer

    The Hermitage: A midsummer night's dream

    Wilhemine also had this summer palace altered to fit the latest fashion, with a Japanese cabinet, music room and many water features in the garden. Every year the Hermitage, brilliantly illuminated, hosts Bayreuth's summer festival, one of the most romantic in Bavaria.

  • Bayern Bayreuth - Sehenswürdigkeiten - Hofgarten (Bayreuth Marketing & Tourismus GmbH)

    Travel tips for Bayreuth – Wagner, Wilhelmine, and wheat beer

    Court Garden: French-English garden paradise

    Straight avenues, waterways and fountains along the way - aha, a French garden, connoisseurs might say. But then they would stroll along curved paths, past groves of trees that look as if they stood haphazardly in their surroundings. In the late 18th century, Margrave Alexander turned parts of the French garden into an English-style landscape garden.

  • Deutschland | Richard-Wagner-Museum in Bayreuth (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Armer)

    Travel tips for Bayreuth – Wagner, Wilhelmine, and wheat beer

    Villa Wahnfried: At home with the Wagners

    At the edge of the Court Garden stands Richard Wagner's first permanent home: he was already over 60 when he moved into Villa Wahnfried with his family in 1874. Now the house is a museum. It exhibits items that bear testimony to the life and works of the composer, who is, by the way, buried in the garden next to his wife Cosima.

  • Bayern Bayreuth - Sehenswürdigkeiten - Biergarten (Bayreuth Marketing & Tourismus GmbH)

    Travel tips for Bayreuth – Wagner, Wilhelmine, and wheat beer

    The beer garden, Bavaria's best invention

    No trip to Bayreuth would be complete without a visit to a beer garden. Take Wagner as a role model: he preferred to drink freshly-tapped Weihenstephan wheat beer. His wife Cosima said he overdid it, calling it a “dietary error.” Bayreuth offers you several opportunities to make the same error. Its largest beer garden is the Herzogkeller, which seats 1000 (pictured).

  • Bayreuther Festspiele 2015 - Richard-Wagner-Skulptur (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Armer)

    Travel tips for Bayreuth – Wagner, Wilhelmine, and wheat beer

    And in conclusion, a selfie with Wagner

    In 2013, to mark the 200th anniversary of Richard Wagner's birth, the town of Bayreuth donated this statue of its most famous resident: Wagner, informal and at ease, on a park bench. Passers-by can sit next to him and take a picture. A selfie with Wagner is a great souvenir of Bayreuth and an incentive to come again some day – the next time, with a ticket to the Wagner Festival!

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt (ms)


DW recommends

How much Hitler is there in Wagner?

Hitler loved the music of Richard Wagner and was a special guest in Bayreuth. While much has been said about Wagner in the Nazi era, the Bayreuth Festival has launched a new lecture series to dig deeper. (31.07.2017)  

8 similarities between Wagner and Rammstein

DW's music editor Rick Fulker hasn't missed a year of the Richard Wagner Festival in Bayreuth for over 27 years. Here are his musings about what the 19th century composer has in common with shock rockers Rammstein. (28.07.2017)  

Tannhäuser in Havanna

Following Barack Obama and the Rolling Stones, now Richard Wagner has landed in Cuba. The opera “Tannhäuser" has premiered in Havana. (04.04.2016)  

Between the reeds and the power plant: 'Lohengrin' at the Bayreuth Festival

The Wagner Festival opens the season with a production dominated by powerful images and strong voices – meeting with loud ovations for the soloists and only polite applause for the production team. (26.07.2018)  

Yuval Sharon: 'You really feel the Bayreuth myth'

Staging Richard Wagner's opera "Lohengrin" at the opening of the Bayreuth Festival, the American finds himself inspired by the ambience on the Green Hill. (23.07.2018)  

Nixed 'Tannhäuser' - a blow to artistic freedom?

The latest production of Richard Wagner's opera "Tannhäuser" in Dusseldorf's Deutsche Oper am Rhein has unleashed a scandal. The opera's violent scenes led to its cancellation - and to questions about artistic freedom. (10.05.2013)  

Of space and time: a new opera in Bayreuth

The first commissioned work of new music in Bayreuth Festival history and the first world premiere there since 1882: the multimedia fairy tale "der verschwundene hochzeiter" (The Bridegroom Disappeared) by Klaus Lang. (27.07.2018)  

Travel tips for Bayreuth – Wagner, Wilhelmine, and wheat beer

Once a year Bayreuth rolls out the red carpet for the Wagner Festival. If you haven't got a ticket, a visit to the northern Bavarian city is still worthwhile. (25.07.2018)  

Peek inside Richard Wagner's newly restored house

The house where composer Richard Wagner once lived - a museum since 1976 - has been restored, renewed and expanded. After three years of work, it opens its doors to visitors on July 26. Here's a sneak preview. (24.07.2015)  

Audios and videos on the topic

The fascinating Bayreuth Festival  

Related content

Deutschland Bayreuth 2018 | Totale

The Bayreuth Festival wraps up another season 29.08.2018

A "Lohengrin" of vivid imagery, a "Mastersingers" with clever direction and a widely panned conducting premiere by time-tested singer Placido Domingo were the highlights of the year. And what lies ahead?

Bayreuther Festspiele 2018 | Lohengrin

Between the reeds and the power plant: 'Lohengrin' at the Bayreuth Festival 26.07.2018

The Wagner Festival opens the season with a production dominated by powerful images and strong voices – meeting with loud ovations for the soloists and only polite applause for the production team.

Deutschland, Bayreuth: Postkarten bei den Richard-Wagner-Festspielen

Bayreuth Festival 2018: The latest Wagner celebration begins 25.07.2018

Next year, superstar Anna Netrebko will sing in Bayreuth. But as the current season begins, visitors are looking forward to a new production of Wagner's "Lohengrin" — including a stage set designed by Neo Rauch.

Advertisement

Film

Black Panther Filmstill (picture-alliance/dpa/Marvel Studios)

The most successful movies of all time

Two of James Cameron's works are record-breaking titles, but overall, the "Avengers" films dominate the list of the world's top 10 box-office hits.  

Books

Schriftsteller Lukas Bärfuss (picture-alliance/dpa/telam/P. Ribas)

Swiss writer Lukas Bärfuss wins prestigious Georg Büchner Prize

German's most esteemed literary prize has been awarded to the prodigious Swiss author, playright and essayist, who was praised for examining the "fundamental existential condition of modern life."  

Music

Rammstein Konzert Tour 2019 (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Soeder)

Rammstein's growing club of celebrity fans

The Berlin cult band has followers all over the world, including fellow artists. As Rammstein continue their Europe stadium tour, here’s a selection of famous Rammstein fans — from David Lynch to Kiefer Sutherland.  

Arts

Leipzig Ausstellung Point of No Return (VG Bild-Kunst Bonn/ InGestalt/Michael Ehritt)

How artists depicted the collapse of the GDR

In the show "Point of No Return," the Museum of Fine Arts Leipzig looks into how the years leading to the fall of the Berlin Wall were depicted in the arts.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  