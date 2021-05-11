 Bayern′s nine titles: The moral of the story | NRS-Import | DW | 11.05.2021

NRS-Import

Bayern's nine titles: The moral of the story

If your club has taken nine titles in a row, the wheels on the inside must be churning without trouble. A look behind the scenes at Bayern Munich, however, reveals double standards to go with their dominance.

Fußball FC Bayern | Symbolbild

Some Bundesliga fans remember the entertaining years. Back when Bayern Munich wasn't unbeatable, and was known as "FC Hollywood" because of the tabloid stories the players elicited during their time off the pitch.

The president of the club in those years was Franz Beckenbauer, a man who was right on principle, even when he wasn't right. In 1996, the situation was such that Beckenbauer, seen as the "shining light of German football", even took over as coach for a few months.

German champions at the time were Borussia Dortmund.

Two days later in the fan store

The fans of today's stupendously successful Bayern side would object to anyone referring to the FC Hollywood days as "water under the bridge." The club is now such a seemingly well-oiled machine. The "9" t-shirts worn by the players after confirming the ninth straight title were available in the fan store just two days later. They cost €24.95 and for female fans also came in black. A bargain.

Bayern Munich celebrate Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich's players celebrated with "9" on the shirts following the win over Gladbach.

Which brings us to the delicate topic at hand: Bayern and its love of money. As with many other perceived standards of success today, the club's oft-cited savings account dates back to honorary president Uli Hoeneß. Both Hoeneß and current club boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have emphasised repeatedly over the years they do no want to play the big-money game for players and coaches that is played in, for example, the Premier League and fueled by billionaires.

Still, Bayern do sometimes relax the purse strings. Take Leroy Sane, for example, whose transfer fee was reported to be between €49 and 60 million ($59-72 million). Even for a club like Manchester City, that isn't just loose change.

Would they have done the same with Klopp?

And now, with Julian Nagelsmann taking over, they are making the most expensive coaching purchase of all time. The reported €25 to 30 million ($30-36 million) in transfer fees to league rival RB Leipzig - even as the league claims financial hardship - requires a stretch of the imagination to believe Bayern is steering clear of the sport's biggest-money negotiations.

Further signs of danger were apparent with the rift earlier this season between Bayern's current coach, Hansi Flick, and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. Bayern fans might question whether the club should have given more thought to retaining the wildly-successful Flick, who is much-respected by his players.

Now, one could argue that there was danger ahead in view of the rift between Flick and Salihamidzic. But it would have been possible to give more thought to retaining and upgrading coach Flick, who has been immensely successful and is highly respected by the team - or at least to patch up the understanding. Question: If Jürgen Klopp were Bayern's coach, would they let him go so easily as a result of such discord at Säbener Strasse? Probably not.

Speaking of the "discord," we need to go back to the now classic exclamation by Hoeneß at 2007's club general meeting: "Your s****y mood is your responsibility, not ours," he shouted in the Paulaner Brewery ballroom at his own fans. They had been grumbling about the club's policies. Since then, it's been more than some supporters in Munich who have become grumpy, but football fans all over Germany: The league has simply become boring because of Bayern's dominance. And as soon as a club like RB Leipzig comes close in the standings, the Munich team buys up, for example, the coach.

Bayern Munich logo

Big tasks lie ahead - will Bayern's dominance continue amongst double standards?

The Partner in Qatar

To try to avoid the impression Bayern is preaching water and drinking wine, there is Qatar Airways, a major club sponsor whose name can be found readily on the German record titleholder's kit. Sponsorship income is vital to club success. But the airline may soon become a politically incorrect partner for a club that also preaches sustainability. Statements from club bosses about regular trips to Qatar, it should be noted, do not become more convincing the more often such trips are made.

The bottom line is that Bayern can by no means be blamed for its success. And the club - if you exclude the Flick/Salihamidzic case - has professional structures as strong as any in football. But if there's one thing a football fan could wish for, it would be this: more dominance without the double standards.

The current president, ex-Adidas boss Herbert Hainer, is actually just the right man for the job. And the fact that the nonsensical Super League failed, in part, because of the clever perseverance of Germany's flagship club was a really good sign. Bayern's title-winning exploits  aren't the only ones worthy of congratulations.

  • Jupp Heynckes holds up Bundesliga trophy

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    The Treble: 2012-13

    Bayern Munich kicked off their run of nine consecutive titles with a dominant 2012-13 season under legendary coach Jupp Heynckes. Not only did the Bavarians finish 25 points (91 in total) ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, but they also won the German Cup, and beat BVB 2-1 in the all-German final of the Champions League at London's Wembley Stadium.

  • Fußball Bundesliga - Der FC Bayern München ist Meister

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    Clinching it early: 2013-2014

    Bayern Munich clinched the 2013-14 title by beating Hertha in Berlin's Olympic Stadium on March 25. This was just the 27th matchday of the season and the earliest any team has sealed the deal since the Bundesliga was established in 1963. This was Bayern's 24th Bundesliga title and the first for Pep Guardiola. The completed the double by beating Dortmund 2-0 in the German Cup final.

  • Deutschland München | Meisterfeier 2015 | Pep Guardiola

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    2014-15: Are we bored yet?

    Bayern Munich won this title without kicking a ball. On a day off, the Bavarians clinched the title when Borussia Mönchengladbach beat Wolfsburg 1-0, making it mathematically impossible for the Wolves to catch up to them at the top of the table. There was no celebration, captain Phlipp Lahm and Co. Didn't even bother to get together to watch the game. Were Bayern getting bored by all this winning?

  • Bayern Munich's Pep Guardiola and Philipp Lahm

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    2015-16: A third title for Pep

    Bayern's fourth consecutive Bundesliga title is also the third for Pep Guardiola. This would be the final season for the Spanish coach in the Bavarian capital before moving on to Premier League outfit Manchester City. Munich dragged their feet a little bit in 2015-15, waiting until Matchday 33 to clinch the 26th German title in Bayern's history – with a 2-1 win in Ingolstadt.

  • Bayern celebrate winning 2017 Bundesliga title

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    No. 5: 2016-17

    Bayern Munich won this title with a comfortable 15-point edge over RB Leipzig – while going undefeated in the friendly confines of the Allianz Arena. Even a change of coach (now Carlo Ancelotti) did nothing to change Bayern's dominance. This was a special season for Poland striker Robert Lewandowski who scored 30 goals – just the second after Gerd Müller to reach that plateau in a single season.

  • Jupp Heynckes bids farewell to Bayern fans

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    Jupp's last hurrah

    After Bayern got out to a disappointing start to the season, Jupp Heynckes came out of retirement to guide the club to yet another title. After a record 1,038 Bundesliga matches (669 as a coach, 369 as a player) the then-73-year-old Heynckes went out on top, as Bayern finished 21 points ahead of Schalke. However, Bayern failed to complete the double, losing 3-1 to Frankfurt in the Cup final.

  • Niko Kovac being given a shower of wheat beer

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    Title win in debut season

    The man who beat Heynckes in that Cup final succeeded him at Bayern and promptly delivered a seventh straight Bundesliga title. Still, all wasn't well in Munich. Coach Niko Kovac's men sealed the title with a 5-1 romp over Frankfurt, but Thomas Müller was unhappy about no longer being a starter and Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben, two of the leagues best-ever foreign players, left at season's end.

  • David Alaba and coach Hansi Flick celebrate winning the 2019-20 Bundesliga title

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    First Bundesliga title of the COVID-19 era

    Even a pandemic and another coaching change couldn't stop Bayern. Assistant coach Hansi Flick replaced Niko Kovac in October 2020 and quickly steadied the ship, eventually going on a run in which the Bavarians seemed unbeatable. Bayern took a COVID-19-induced weeks-long break and empty stadiums in their stride as they cruised to an eighth-straight title, 13 points clear of pretenders BVB.

  • Fußball Bundesliga | FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach | Anzeige 9. Titel Deutscher Meister

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    Hansi Flick's parting gift

    Bayern Munich's ninth straight title was Hansi Flick's second - and his last. The 56-year-old had already announced his departure from the club following a dispute with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic before Bayern were crowned champions due to a defeat for RB Leipzig, coached by Flick's successor, Julian Nagelsmann.

    Author: Jörg Strohschein, Chuck Penfold