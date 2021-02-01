Bayern's Munich's Jamal Musiala in Germany-England tug-of-war

Jamal Musiala has a difficult decision to make. Germany, the country of his birth, and England, where he grew up, are both vying for the 17-year-old, who is quietly establishing himself in Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich team.

It's an internal conflict in which both the heart and the mind play a role: Where do I have the best chances? With which team do I stand the best chance of winning titles? Where do I feel most comfortable?

An outsider with Germany

Musiala was born in Stuttgart to a German mother and a Nigerian father. When he was seven, his family moved to Croydon, south London, where he lived for nine years and trained for eight years at Chelsea. Musiala currently plays for England's U21s and has also made two appearances for Germany's U16s – but has always felt more comfortable in the white of England than Germany.

"He grew up as a footballer at Chelsea, and there he played with many other English players, so he's always felt more comfortable playing for England," Musiala's former youth coach Andrew Martin told DW last year. "When he played for Germany, he felt like an outsider purely because he wasn't on that circuit and he didn't know any of the boys."

However, in 2019, Musiala accepted an offer to move to Bayern Munich, in a country he also has a certain connection to.

Musiala was born in Stuttgart but grew up in south London

Some players say no to Germany

Like Musiala, many German players have played for other associations in their youth. In the last Germany squad, six footballers have dual nationality: Mahmoud Dahoud (Syria), Leroy Sane (France), Antonio Rüdiger (Sierra Leone), Nadiem Amiri (Afghanistan), Jonathan Tah and Serge Gnabry (both Ivory Coast). They opted for Germany, as did, among others, Emre Can and Mesut Özil, who would have been eligible to play for Turkey, or Karim Bellarabi, who has Moroccan citizenship.

But there were also some prominent footballers who rejected Germany's call. Jermaine Jones played in friendlies for the national team and was in the provisional squad for Euro 2008, but then decided to play for the US team. Nuri Sahin, Hamit and Halil Altintop preferred the Turkish national team. Ömer Toprak and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting played for Germany's youth team, but then found themselves in other national teams. Berlin-born brothers Jerome and Kevin-Prince Boateng even made completely different decisions: While Jerome chose Germany, his brother preferred Ghana for various reasons — even though he did not understand the language his teammates spoke had never been to Ghana before.

FIFA revises eligibility rules

So when are you eligible to play for a nation? You don't necessarily have to be born there, as the examples of former German internationals Gerald Asamoah (Ghana), Lukas Podolski (Poland) or Cacau (Brazil) show: If an adult player adopts a new nationality and was neither born there himself nor his parents or grandparents, he must have lived in the country concerned for at least five years.

Musiala has already played for England's U21 team as recently as November 2020.

A player may also only apply for a change of association once. FIFA revised its eligibility rules at its 70th Congress in September 2020, and they came into force immediately.

Players are now also allowed to change national teams if they have not played more than three senior international matches (including competitive matches), were not yet 21 years old at the time of their last assignment, have not participated in any continental finals or World Cup, the last match (including friendly matches) for the old association was at least three years ago and they already possessed the citizenship of the new association at the time of the first competitive match assignment for the old association.

'The decision is his'

It‘s a complicated situation for the young Musiala, who could theoretically play for Germany in the World Cup qualifiers, play a maximum of three games and then still be allowed to play for England in three years' time.

However, a three-year break is not an option for such a talented and exceptional footballer. And so Joachim Löw must wait patiently for Musiala's decision.

"I think he knows one way or another that I want to select him," Löw said. "The decision is up to him."

Adaptation: Michael Da Silva