 Bayern’s humiliation of Dortmund shows the value of change | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 09.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bayern’s humiliation of Dortmund shows the value of change

Bayern were quick to act when things went downhill, with Hansi Flick coming in before a key run of fixtures. On this evidence, it may be time for Dortmund to do the same, writes Ed McCambridge at the Allianz Arena.

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

In hindsight, this may actually go down as one of Borussia Dortmund’s better results this season. The fact they only lost 4-0 feels wrong, somehow. Somebody fiddled with the scoreboard, surely?

Bayern were so dominant throughout this match, it resembled a training exercise. If this is what happens when you sack your coach, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke will surely be tempted to follow suit after witnessing another humiliation at the hands of the old enemy. 

“It was a very poor performance,” is all a beleaguered Lucien Favre could offer reporters by way of explanation after the game. “The players just didn’t give enough. Nowhere near enough.”

Bayern’s interim coach, Hansi Flick, may simply be benefiting from the boost in performances that often follows an unpopular coach’s sacking, but was nevertheless thrilled with how hard his players worked.

“It was a difficult week but the lads gave me everything,” he told reporters. “In training all week, they put the work in and you could see that on the pitch today. It was clear from the first minute we wanted to win the game.”

Read more:  Opinion: Bayern can count on disastrous Dortmund, and Robert Lewandowski

Goals from Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and a Mats Hummels own goal went unanswered as Dortmund fell to pieces in the second half. The Black and Yellows have now failed to win more than half their league games this season. Any hope the fanbase may still have had of winning the title this season are fading fast. 

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund (Reuters/A. Gebert)

Hansi Flick, in temporary charge of Bayern Munich, gave a fine audition for a permanent apppointment.

Despite a number of key Dortmund players lacking fitness, Favre can have no excuses. Bayern were dealing with worse; the home side’s defense included a veteran midfielder and an 19-year old attacker at left back. This was Dortmund's chance to get one over the serial Bundesliga champions.

Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer may not have been fit enough to make the starting lineup, but Favre could at least field eleven players in their correct positions. Even when Jadon Sancho mooched off the field after 36 forgettable minutes — “He wasn’t injured, he just wasn't good enough,” said Favre — they had a fresh winger ready to fill the hole. Raphael Guerriero entered the pitch and was never seen again.

If one were told, after that game, that Dortmund spent €140m over the summer, you’d assume they’d spent it on a new canteen. Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard both started here but neither had any impact whatsoever. They were signed for a combined €55m in July but were part of a midfield dominated by a Bayern central midfield that cost nothing. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka didn’t give them an inch.

One wonders if Bayern’s midfield would have been quite such a snarling, slick unit had Kovac been the one writing their names on the team sheet. Probably not and, by that logic, it might be time to find out if Dortmund’s players are waiting for the same sort of change before they too can show their best again.

With this result, Bayern have just reannounced themselves as title contenders. Dortmund might need to make their own difficult decision if they’re to follow suit.

  • Deutschland Bundesliga Hertha BSC Berlin v RB Leipzig (AFP/O. Andersen)

    Bundesliga match day 11 — in pictures

    Hertha Berlin 2-4 RB Leipzig

    On the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, Hertha assembled a wall across the field in the build-up of the visit of RB Leipzig, a poignant reminder of the history of the city. On the field, the hosts went ahead with a Maximilian Mittelstädt rocket, but failed to capitalize. Timo Werner's brace and a goal each for Marcel Sabitzer and Kevin Kampl made it a handsome win for the visitors.

  • Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

    Bundesliga match day 11 — in pictures

    Bayern Munich 4-0 Borussia Dortmund

    Robert Lewandowski scored his 15th and 16th Bundesliga goals of the season as Bayern Munich dished out another heavy defeat of Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski's header opened the scoring, and Serge Gnabry made it two shortly after the break. Lewandowski's second made it three, before a late Mats Hummels own goal compounded Dortmund's misery.

  • Deutschland FC Schalke 04 - Fortuna Düsseldorf | Tor Rouwen Hennings (picture-alliance/Fotostand/Wundrig)

    Bundesliga match day 11 — in pictures

    Schalke 3-3 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Rouwen Hennings scored a hat-trick as Fortuna Düsseldorf fought back three times to secure a point against Schalke in one of the games of the season so far. Daniel Caligiuri, Ozan Kabak and Suat Serdar each scored for Schalke, but each time Hennings leveled for the visitors, who richly deserved their point in this six-goal thriller.

  • Deutschland Bundesliga SC Paderborn 07 - FC Augsburg (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Inderlied)

    Bundesliga match day 11 — in pictures

    Paderborn 0-1 Augsburg

    Augsburg picked up a huge win in the battle of the two cellar dwellers, holding their nerve to win in Paderborn, who missed an early penalty. That moment in the seventh minute proved crucial, as Tomas Koubek saved from Klaus Gjasula. The winning goal came four minutes before half-time, courtesy of Philipp Max. Paderborn remain rooted to the bottom of the table, while Augsburg climb to 15th.

  • Deutschland Bundesliga 1. FSV Mainz 05 v 1. FC Union Berlin | Tor Union (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Grimm)

    Bundesliga match day 11 — in pictures

    Mainz 2-3 Union Berlin

    Sebastian Andersson struck twice as Union Berlin beat struggling Mainz, despite a late rally by the hosts. Coming off the back of victory in the Berlin derby, Union took the lead through a Daniel Brosinksi own goal. Andersson added a second on the stroke of half-time and added another soon after the break. Karim Onisiwo and Brosinksi scored in the final 10 minutes, but Union held on.

  • 11. Spieltag - 1. FC Köln - TSG Hoffenheim (picture-alliance/RHR-FOTO/D. Ewert)

    Bundesliga match day 11 — in pictures

    Cologne 1-2 Hoffenheim

    Referee Robert Kampka can hardly have been the toast of Cologne at full time in this one. The struggling hosts put up a fierce fight — a rarity so far this season — and took the lead in the first half. But Hoffenheim drew level, and were then awarded a VAR penalty deep into stoppage time. Jürgen Locadia converted. Cologne's notorious technological curse rolls on.

  • Christoph Kramer of Borussia Mönchengladbach and Davy Klaasen of Hertha Berlin battle for the ball in a Bundesliga match in Mönchengladbach. April 7, 2019. (picture-alliance/S. Simon)

    Bundesliga match day 11 — in pictures

    Borussia Möncehngladbach vs Werder Bremen

    Sunday's early kick-off pits the league leaders against a Bremen side struggling to find their rhythm early in the season. The visitors are actually unbeaten in their last five in the league, but haven't won any of them. Presumably Bremen would be content with another point on the road against the in-form Foals.

  • Julian Brandt of Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Kai Havertz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen celebrate following their sides victory in the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Volkswagen Arena on January 26, 2019 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Getty Images/Bongarts/S. Franklin)

    Bundesliga match day 11 — in pictures

    Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

    There shall be no choreographed Kai Havertz and Julian Brandt celebrations in this next encounter between the two sides. But Leverkusen's number 29 will surely still be right at the top of the Wolves' watch-list. The Pharmaceuticals cruised to a 3-0 win on their last visit to Volkswagen's Autostadt.


DW recommends

Opinion: Bayern can count on disastrous Dortmund, and Robert Lewandowski

Even in a season of upheaval for Bayern Munich, DW's Matt Ford says two things remain constant. Borussia Dortmund seemingly can't even put up a fight on the road in Munich, and Robert Lewandowski torments his old club. (09.11.2019)  

Bayern Munich 4-0 Borussia Dortmund — as it happened

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring, extending his 11-game run of goals in the Bundesliga this season. He'd add another in the second half, becoming the most prolific player in Bayern's history against BVB. (09.11.2019)  

Bundesliga match day 11 — in pictures

RB Leipzig went second in the Bundesliga after coming from behind to beat Hertha Berlin. Elsewhere, Augsburg won the basement battle against Paderborn while Schalke and Fortuna Düsseldorf shared the points in a thriller. (09.11.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bayern Munich vs. Dortmund worldwide  

Kick off! Life meets Robert Lewandowski  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich 4-0 Borussia Dortmund — as it happened 09.11.2019

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring, extending his 11-game run of goals in the Bundesliga this season. He'd add another in the second half, becoming the most prolific player in Bayern's history against BVB.

Fußball Bundesliga Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga: Dortmund bosses say mentality will be key at Bayern Munich 08.11.2019

At first glance, Dortmund's game against Bayern Munich on Saturday could hardly come at a better time — with Bayern reeling and under a new interim coach. However, Dortmund's recent record in Munich is miserable.

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga match day 11 — in pictures 09.11.2019

Robert Lewandowski maintained his record of scoring in every league game this season as Bayern thrashed Dortmund again. Elsewhere, it was a poignant afternoon in Berlin there was a thriller in Gelsenkirchen.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  