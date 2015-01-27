Bayern's first win of the season, a statement

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Bayern Munich opened the new Bundesliga season with a devastating win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Sadio Mane and Jamal Musiala look set to play key roles as Julian Nagelsmann takes Bayern into the post-Lewandowski era.
Bayern Munich delivered a devastating demonstration of firepower against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga opener. Five different goalscorers, including Sadio Mane, showed there's life after Robert Lewandowski.
Bayern kick off the new Bundesliga season away at Frankfurt on Friday night. While Sadio Mane is tasked with replacing Robert Lewandowski up front, Matthijs de Ligt is expected to assume a leadership role at the back.
Even before a ball has been kicked in the new Bundesliga season, it's difficult to foresee a champion next May other than Bayern Munich. However, there's still excitement elsewhere, DW's Andreas Sten-Ziemons writes.
