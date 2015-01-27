 Bayern′s first win of the season, a statement | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 11.08.2022

Sports

Bayern's first win of the season, a statement

Unstoppable Bayern? Defending champion Munich delivered a blistering performance in the season opener against Frankfurt.

05.08.2022, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Fußball: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayern München, 1. Spieltag, Deutsche Bank Park. Münchens Sadio Mane feiert mit den Fans den Sieg. Foto: Uwe Anspach/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Bundesliga: Sadio Mane and Jamal Musiala vital to Julian Nagelmann's new Bayern Munich 'DNA' 06.08.2022

Bayern Munich opened the new Bundesliga season with a devastating win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Sadio Mane and Jamal Musiala look set to play key roles as Julian Nagelsmann takes Bayern into the post-Lewandowski era.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 05: Sadio Mane of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring their side's third goal with teammates during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Bayern München at Deutsche Bank Park on August 05, 2022 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Devastating Bayern Munich blow Eintracht Frankfurt away in Bundesliga opener 05.08.2022

Bayern Munich delivered a devastating demonstration of firepower against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga opener. Five different goalscorers, including Sadio Mane, showed there's life after Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt chases the ball during the second half of the team's friendly soccer match against D.C. United, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich expecting Matthijs de Ligt to lead from the back 03.08.2022

Bayern kick off the new Bundesliga season away at Frankfurt on Friday night. While Sadio Mane is tasked with replacing Robert Lewandowski up front, Matthijs de Ligt is expected to assume a leadership role at the back.

Fußball: Eröffnungsspiel der 2. Bundesliga, Saison 2021/2022, 1. Spieltag, FC Schalke 04 - Hamburger SV in der Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Es sind wieder Fans/Zuschauer zugelassen, 23.07.2021

Opinion: The Bundesliga will be exciting — just not at the top 05.08.2022

Even before a ball has been kicked in the new Bundesliga season, it's difficult to foresee a champion next May other than Bayern Munich. However, there's still excitement elsewhere, DW's Andreas Sten-Ziemons writes.