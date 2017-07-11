Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski named Europe's player of the year by UEFA

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was named Europe's best male footballer of 2020 on Thursday by the UEFA, European football's governing body.

The 32-year-old Polish striker edged out Bayern teammate Manuel Neuer and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to win the honor.

Lewandowski scored 55 goals in 47 games last season as Bayern secured the treble by winning the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League. It is the first time he has won the UEFA award.

"I am very thankful, very proud and very happy," Lewandowski said. "When you work so hard and then receive this prize, it is something very special."

"I am proud of the whole team for what we achieved," he added.

Lewandowski scored 55 goals for Bayern last season

Pernille Harder, Hansi Flick claim honors

Former Wolfsburg forward Pernille Harder , who now plays for Chelsea in England, won the women's award, while Lewandowski's coach, Hansi Flick, was named Europe's coach of the year.

Lewandowski moved to Germany from Poland in 2010 and was a key part of Jürgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund team. He transferred to Bayern in 2014 with an eye on European glory, which he finally achieved in August as Bayern defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Champions League final.

Already with a goal and five assists in four games, Lewandowski will look to continue his goal-scoring exploits this season. He will also feature prominently in the postponed 2020 European Championship in June 2021 as captain of the Polish national team.

Lewandowski was shortchanged earlier this year when France Football magazine announced that it would not award the coveted Ballon d'Or this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. World football governing body FIFA said last month it was to go ahead with its FIFA Best Awards despite the pandemic.

Watch video 09:27 Robert Lewandowski - The World’s Best Striker?

dv/sms (AFP, dpa)