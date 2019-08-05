Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng under investigation for assault

Jerome Boateng, the 31-year-old Bayern Munich defender and former Germany international, is under investigation for an alleged assault on his former partner, according to German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The judge overseeing the case has ordered further investigations and the decision to admit the charges has not yet been taken.

"The Munich prosecutor's office has had proceedings open against Jerome Boateng for dangerous assault since autumn 2018. Following extensive investigations, charges were brought on February 11, 2019," chief prosecutor Anne Leiding said on Tuesday, confirming reports in Germany.

Leiding added that the court was yet to open the case, but had accepted an accessory prosecution from the alleged victim, named only as 'S.', who is believed to be Boateng's former partner of ten years and the mother of two of his three children.

Former Germany central defender Boateng is one of the country's most successful players, having won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and the Champions League with Bayern in 2013.

His career has declined in recent months, after he was dropped from the national squad earlier this year. In May, club president Uli Hoeness advised the 31-year-old to "find a new club", but a transfer to Italian champions Juventus fell through at the last minute on the final day of the European transfer window on Monday.