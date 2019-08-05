 Bayern Munich′s Jerome Boateng under investigation for assault | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 03.09.2019

Sports

Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng under investigation for assault

Bayern Munich and former German national team football star Jerome Boateng has been charged with assault. The charge is in relation to an alleged attack on his former partner, German prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday.

Fußball Bundesliga | Jerome Boateng, Bayern München (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Hitij)

Jerome Boateng, the 31-year-old Bayern Munich defender and former Germany international, is under investigation for an alleged assault on his former partner, according to German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The judge overseeing the case has ordered further investigations and the decision to admit the charges has not yet been taken.

"The Munich prosecutor's office has had proceedings open against Jerome Boateng for dangerous assault since autumn 2018. Following extensive investigations, charges were brought on February 11, 2019," chief prosecutor Anne Leiding said on Tuesday, confirming reports in Germany.

Leiding added that the court was yet to open the case, but had accepted an accessory prosecution from the alleged victim, named only as 'S.', who is believed to be Boateng's former partner of ten years and the mother of two of his three children.

Former Germany central defender Boateng is one of the country's most successful players, having won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and the Champions League with Bayern in 2013.

His career has declined in recent months, after he was dropped from the national squad earlier this year. In May, club president Uli Hoeness advised the 31-year-old to "find a new club", but a transfer to Italian champions Juventus fell through at the last minute on the final day of the European transfer window on Monday.

Jerome Boateng 'one of us' says Kovac, but Bayern future still in the air

After his preseason performances earned him praise from Bayern Munich players and staff, the 2014 World Cup winner was in the starting lineup against Dortmund. "He played a good game," Bayern coach Niko Kovac told DW. (05.08.2019)  

'Out of place' Jerome Boateng faces new challenge

As Bayern Munich celebrated another domestic double, club President Uli Hoeness suggested the 30-year-old defender begin to look for a new club. After eight successful years, where does this leave Jerome Boateng? (26.05.2019)  

Joachim Löw leaves Jerome Boateng out of Germany squad

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng will be absent for Germany's upcoming clashes with Russia and the Netherlands. Both Löw and Boateng cited the experienced defender's fitness levels as the reason for the omission. (09.11.2018)  

Jerome Boateng 'one of us' says Kovac, but Bayern future still in the air 05.08.2019

Jerome Boateng 'one of us' says Kovac, but Bayern future still in the air 05.08.2019

After his preseason performances earned him praise from Bayern Munich players and staff, the 2014 World Cup winner was in the starting lineup against Dortmund. "He played a good game," Bayern coach Niko Kovac told DW.

Fussball Champions League l Borussia Dortmund v Tottenham Hotspur - Marius Wolf

Bundesliga transfers: Wolf moves to Hertha, Schick to RB 02.09.2019

Borussia Dortmund's clearout continues, with Marius Wolf joining Hertha BSC on loan. Elsewhere on deadline day, Ante Rebic has joined Serie A giants AC Milan and Patrick Schick has moved to RB Leipzig.

Fußball Bundesliga Niko Kovac, Trainer FC Bayern München

Bayern Munich: Thin squad, under-fire coach, public squabbles — still favorites 12.08.2019

They won the double and broke their transfer record but Bayern Munich's off-season has been marked by public bickering and doubts about squad depth. After a Supercup loss, how ready are they to go for eight in a row?

