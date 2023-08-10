Bayern Munich yet to resolve their goalkeeping quandry

With the Bundesliga set to kick off for a new season, the league's serial champions don't have a clear No. 1 goalkeeper — at least for now. It's a problem largely of Bayern Munich's own making.

What is Manuel Neuer's current state of fitness?

It seems that no one knows for sure — or at least if anybody does, they aren't saying.

"I'm doing very well," Neuer shouted to Bayern Munich fans at the official team presentation in the Allianz Arena three weeks ago.

Since then, though, there has been a distinctive dearth of news about Neuer's fitness. On Monday, however, the club did announce that he had resumed training after successful a routine operation to have metal implants removed from his right fibula.

Still, there is no indication how long it could be before the national team's No. 1 will be ready to return to competition. Sports magazine "Sport Bild" reported in this week's edition that some Bayern staff fear his return could turn out to be "a matter of months rather than weeks."

Who will be his (temporary) replacement?

Currently, head coach Thomas Tuchel's only real option for Saturday's German Supercup against RB Leipzig — and the Bundesliga, which kicks off on August 18 — is former Stuttgart No. 1 Sven Ulreich.

Yann Sommer, who Bayern had purchased from Borussia Mönchengladbach after Neuer broke his leg skiing last winter, has since been sold to Inter Milan.

Alexander Nübel, the former Schalke shooting star, had barely returned to Munich from his two-year loan to AS Monaco this summer before he was shipped off on a further loan to Stuttgart. This leaves 19-year-old Tom Ritzy Hülsmann as the only remaining alternative to Ulreich.

Who could Bayern bring in?

There has been media speculation about Bayern possibly bringing in any one of several top goalkeepers. Among these have been Moroccan national goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (a.k.a. Bono) of Sevilla, former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia and Copenhagen FC No. 1 Kamil Grabara. The latest "hot rumor" involves Chelsea backup Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The speculation is that whoever Bayern go after, they would be seeking a loan rather than a purchase, as the plan remains for Neuer to return as No. 1 as soon as he's match fit. There is no indication as to whether any of these goalkeepers — or their clubs — would be open to that possibility.

Chelsea backup Kepa Arrizabalaga is the latest name to hit the Bayern rumor mill Image: Adam Davy/empics/picture alliance

Why are Bayern being criticized?

The fact is that Bayern's management hardly have anybody but themselves to blame for their predicament. Sure, you can blame Neuer for going skiing in the first place — exposing himself to the risk of sustaining a serious injury — which he did.

Since then, though, all of the mistakes made, have been down to management.

The first was bringing in Sommer and not giving him sufficient backing. After he'd conceded a few goals in his first few matches, all the talk was of him not being tall enough. His sale to Inter this summer is tantamount to an admission that Bayern's management simply didn't have 100% confidence in Sommer's ability.

While Bayern's loyalty to Neuer is generally laudable, this could also have negative consequences. Instead of signing a goalkeeper capable of competing for the starting job when Neuer returns, they have guaranteed that the No. 1 job will still be his, when he does. There has even been speculation that Neuer has been given a say in who replaces him during his recovery.

This article was translated from German.