Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt — live buildup

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's coverage of the German Cup semifinal between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt, a rematch of the 2018 final that the Eagles won 3-1 to end a 30-year wait for silverware.
The game for a spot in the final on July 4 kicks off at 20:45 CEST (19:45 UTC) and our match blog goes live an hour before the ball gets rolling. For now here's a pregame lowdown to get your teeth stuck into.
Fun fact: The 2018 final
Eintracht Frankfurt beat Bayern 3-1 in the 75th DFB Pokal final in 2018. It was Niko Kovac’s final game in charge of the Eagles before taking over in Munich,where he won the cup again in 2019.
From the coaches' mouth: Hansi Flick
"Football is about winning your matches. We've demonstrated it impressively in 2020. We had problems at the beginning [against Leverkusen], which rightly led to the opener. But we bounced back, we demonstrated our attitude and mentality. It was actually quite good to go a goal down because the team picked themselves up."
Fun fact: Dominant Bayern
Bayern München have reached the final seven times in the last ten years. Their only semi-final eliminations in the last decade all came at home, against Schalke in 2011 (1-0) and against Dortmund in 2015 (2-0 on pens, 1-1 a.e.t.) and 2017 (3-2).
From the player's mouth: Sebastian Rode
"We're not pleased. If we're not able to reach the upper limit for our performances, it's going to be very difficult to win matches. Nevertheless, we can't let our heads drop and have to keep our focus on moving forward."
Fun fact: Not Frankfurt's first rodeo
Frankfurt’s 2-0 win over Bremen in the quarterfinals saw them through to the final four for the third time in the last four years. They went on to reach the final in 2017 and 2018 after wins at Gladbach (7-6 on pens, 1-1 a.e.t.) and at Schalke (1-0) respectively.
Possible lineups: Bayern Munich
Neuer — Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies — Kimmich, Thiago — Gnabry, Müller, Coman — Lewandowski
Possible lineups: Eintracht Frankfurt
Trapp — Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger — Toure, Rode, Kohr, Chandler — Gacinovic, Kamada — Silva
Bundesliga records
Most championships
Franck Ribery was able to hoist the Bundesliga trophy one more time in May 2019 before his 12-year stint at Bayern Munich came to an end. It was the ninth time the Frenchman was a German champion, the most league titles for a single player. For clubs, Bayern have won the most league championships with 29.
Bundesliga records
Most games, player
Karl-Heinz "Charly" Körbel took the field 602 times in the Bundesliga from 1972 to 1991. What's more? He made all of his appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt.
Bundesliga records
Most games, head coach
No Bundesliga coach led as many clubs as Otto Rehhagel. At Offenbach, Bremen, Dortmund, Bielefeld, Düsseldorf, Bayern and Kaiserslautern, "King Otto" coached in 832 Bundesliga games. He won two league titles with Bremen and one with Kaiserslautern.
Bundesliga records
Most goals
In his 427 Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich between 1965 and 1979, Gerd Müller scored a remarkable 365 goals — a record for the ages. He scored more than once in 87 different games, including 32 hat tricks, 10 four-goal games and four five goal games — all league records. Müller's single season mark of 40 goals, which he achieved in 1971-72, has stood for nearly half a century.
Bundesliga records
Fastest goal
This record is shared by two Leverkusen players. Karim Bellarabi (right), scored a goal just nine seconds after the opening whistle against Dortmund in August 2014. One year later, Kevin Volland (left), then still playing for Hoffenheim, scored one just as quick against Bayern Munich.
Bundesliga records
Fastest five-goal performance
Despite being subbed on at halftime, Bayern Munich goalscorer Robert Lewandowski scored five goals in a 5-1 win over Wolfsburg in September 2015. He scored all of them in a span of 8 minutes and 59 seconds. That goal onslaught also set records for the fastest hat trick and fastest four-goal performance in Bundesliga history.
Bundesliga records
Most goals in one game
Cologne's Dieter Müller scored one more than Lewandowski did in August 1977 against Werder Bremen. It remains the only six-goal game in Bundesliga history. Müller scored the six goals between the 12th minute and 85th minute of a game that ended 7-2.
Bundesliga records
Biggest margin of victory
Borussia Mönchengladbach was in second place — tied on points with Cologne and 10 goals behind in goal difference — before the last game of the season on April 29, 1978. The Foals did everything they could against Borussia Dortmund to close the gap — Jupp Heynckes accounted for five of the goals by himself. But Cologne still became league champions after winning 5-0 over St. Pauli.
Bundesliga records
Most yellow cards
16 yellow cards: This single-season record is held jointly by Paderborn's Klaus Gjasula (right) and Duisburg's Tomasz Hajto. Gjasula in 2019-20 has equaled Hajto's mark from 1998-99, and the Paderborn midfielder has a good chance of breaking it with four games still to play this term. Steffen Effenberg holds the career record, seeing 114 yellow cards during his 370-game career.
Bundesliga records
Most red cards
Jens Nowotny (second from left) and Luis Gustavo hold this negative record. Both were sent to the dressing room early eight times in their Bundesliga careers. Nowotny, who played for Karlsruhe and Leverkusen in the German top-flight, was shown straight red five times and a second yellow three times. Gustavo, who played for Hoffenheim, Bayern and Wolfsburg, saw only one straight red.
Bundesliga records
Fastest red card
Subbed on, came onto the field, stopped suddenly, red card, sent off. That was the day for Frankfurt's Marcel Titsch-Rivero (left) in Dortmund on May 14, 2011. His was on the field for 43 seconds, and no player in the Bundesliga has seen a red card faster. The earliest red card was shown to Cologne's Youssef Mohamad; in August 2010, he was sent off 93 seconds after kickoff against Kaiserslautern.
Bundesliga records
Most career own goals
Nikolce Noveski (256 Bundesliga games for Mainz) and Manfred Kaltz (581 for Hamburg) each scored six own goals in their Bundesliga careers. Noveski (pictured) put the ball in his own net twice over a span of 132 seconds against Eintracht Frankfurt in 2005, but scored at the correct end in the 2-2 draw. His assessment: "Nevertheless, my first hat trick!"
Bundesliga records
Longest stretch without conceding
Stuttgart goalkeeper Timo Hildebrand didn't allow a goal for the first 884 minutes of his 2003-04 season. It wasn't until Matchday 9 that he finally fished a ball out of his own net. Werder Bremen's Angelos Charisteas was the one who broke the streak, but Stuttgart won the game in the end 3-1.
Bundesliga records
Oldest player
On May 21, 1988 at the spry age of 43 years and 184 days, Klaus "Tanne" Fichtel took the field for the last time in the Bundesliga for Schalke. Fichtel, who played for the Royal Blues and Werder Bremen, made his first of 552 Bundesliga appearances on August 14, 1965.
Bundesliga records
Youngest player
Nuri Sahin (middle) was just 16 years and 355 days old when he played in Borussia Dortmund's opening game of the 2005-06 season against Wolfsburg. It wasn't long before Dortmund coach Bert van Maarwijk made the teenager a fixture of his starting lineup.
Bundesliga records
Youngest goalscorer
On the same matchday when Paderborn's Klaus Gjasula equaled the record for most yellow cards (16) in a season, Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz became the youngest Bundesliga scorer, aged 17 years and 34 days. Although Leverkusen lost their game to Bayern, Wirtz's goal in the final minutes was superbly taken and broke Nuri Sahin's record from 2005 in the process.
