Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund — live Bundesliga updates

KICK-OFF at 18:30 CET (1730 GMT/UTC). Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-- Bayern, of course, go into this game under interim head coach Hansi Flick. His first outing since Niko Kovac's departure was Wednesday's 2-0 win in the Champions League against Olympiacos, booking the Bavarians a spot in the next round. Dortmund are liable to pose a sterner test, though.

-- Update on the condition of Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus, both doubtful for this evening's game: There's still no word on whether they will be able to take part, but they have at least traveled to Munich with squad.

-- Hello and welcome to our rolling updates of Bayern Munich versus Borussia Dortmund, Saturday's evening kick-off in the Bundesliga. The game will get underway at 18:30 CET (1730 UCT/GMT).

Let's start off with some pre-match reading tips: Here's a closer look at BVB's preparations for the game, and at their five consecutive league defeats at the Allianz Arena.

But of the five, surely last season's was the most painful. Dortmund went into the April game with a two point lead in the table, hoping to virtually wrap up a first title since 2012 and break Bayern's unprecedented run of success. Instead, they rolled over and played dead. Matt Ford was in the stadium for us at the time: Men against boys as Bayern Munich brush aside Borussia Dortmund