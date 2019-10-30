Bayern Munich thrashed in Frankfurt, Gladbach extend lead, Dortmund go second

Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich, Commerzbank Arena

(Kostic 25', Sow 34', Abraham 49', Hinteregger 61', Paciencia 85' — Lewandowski 37')

Bayern Munich conceded five goals in the Bundesliga for the first time since April 2009, dropping to fourth after a suffering a thrashing at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt — a result which is sure to increase the pressure on coach Niko Kovac.

The champions were reduced to ten men early after Jerome Boateng was shown a straight red for a last-man foul, before the hosts raced into a 2-0 lead through Filip Kostic and Djibril Sow.

Robert Lewandowski pulled them back into the game before half-time with a display of pure will and determination but Frankfurt continued to pile on the pressure, adding three more goals courtesy of David Abraham, Martin Hinteregger and Goncalo Paciencia.

Bayern coach Kovac was already under pressure despite three consecutive victories coming into this game, but the performances against Union Berlin, Olympiacos and Bochum had hardly been convincing. And more eyebrows were raised when he opted for a center-back pairing of Boateng and David Alaba, while Benjamin Pavard was assigned to mark the dangerous Kostic.

Whatever the plan was, it backfired spectacularly, and there will surely be consequences in Munich.

Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Borussia Mönchengladbach, BayArena

(Volland 25' — Wendt 18', Thuram 42')

Borussia Mönchengladbach followed up last weekend's convincing 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt with an equally impressive 2-1 win in Leverkusen to increase their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to three points.

Marcus Thuram was involved in both goals for the Foals, first setting up Oscar Wendt's opener with skillfull build-up play on the right, before scoring his team's second himself.

In between, Kevin Volland had equalized for the hosts, rounding Yann Sommer after being played in on goal by Lucas Alario.

Peter Bosz's Werkself piled on the pressure in the second half and came close to equalizing through substitute Leon Bailey, who was later shown a red card for a foul on Patrick Herrmann. But Marco Rose's Gladbach held on for a huge three points.

Borussia Dortmund 3-0 VfL Wolfsburg, Signal Iduna Park

(Hazard 52', Guerreiro 58', Götze pen 88')

Gladbach's closest challengers are now Borussia Dortmund after the Black and Yellows eventually ran out 3-0 winners over Wolfsburg to go second and inflict a first league defeat of the season on the Wolves.

Lucien Favre made five changes from the midweek cup win over Gladbach: Marco Reus returned but Jadon Sancho, Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney all dropped to the bench alongside Mario Götze.

Dortmund struggled for fluidity in a cagey first half but soon put that right after the break. Achraf Hakimi set up both Thorgan Hazard and Raphael Guerreiro to give the hosts a 2-0 lead, before substitute Götze made it three from the penalty spot late on.

As it happened: re-live an exhilarating afternoon on matchday 10!

FULL-TIME!

90+3' Freiburg have scored a last-minute equalizer in Bremen to make it 2-2. Looking like another great away point for Christian Streich's team!

88' GOAL! Dortmund 3-0 Wolfsburg (Götze - pen)

Mario Götze makes no mistake and confirms Wolfsburg's first Bundesliga defeat of the season - and fires Dortmund up to second!

87' PENALTY FOR DORTMUND

Brandt's cross strikes Bruma on the arm and the referee points to the spot.

87' Meanwhile, RB Leipzig are 8-0 up against Mainz ...

86' Almost six for Frankfurt! But Neuer saves from Paciencia. The German No 1 has, ironically, been Bayern's best player today. The champions have been torn apart-

85' GOAL! Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern (Paciencia)

Frankfurt are carving Bayern apart! Silva - a striker brought on for midfielder Fernandes, which tells you everything about Adi Hütter's approach here - dribbles into the box on the left-hand side and cuts back for Paciencia to make it FIVE!

80' Gladbach are under pressure in Leverkusen! The Werkself are pushing for an equalizer with substitute Leon Bailey firing over and Alario seeing an effort cleared off the line by Jantschke.

73' Substitution in Dortmund: Mo Dahoud is replaced by Axel Witsel. Just before that, Joao Victor only has Marwin Hitz to beat but the BVB keeper spreads himself and saves! Dortmund aren't home and dry yet.

73' In Frankfurt, Eintracht are making their numerical advantage count, passing the ball around cleanly and making Bayern run. Meanwhile, Kostic also makes it five but Davies clears off the line.

68' Karim Bellarabi with a stinger of an effort for Bayer Leverkusen but Yann Sommer stands tall at his near post and parries. Moments later, Kevin Vollan nods a header wide. Gladbach still lead 2-1.

58' GOAL! Dortmund 2-0 Wolfsburg (Guerreiro)

Slowly but surely, it's starting to click for Borussia Dortmund! Hakimi is involved again as Guerreiro makes it 2-0! Dortmund up to second in the Bundesliga as it stands, leapfrogging Bayern who would drop to fourth.

60' GOAL! Frankfurt 4-1 Bayern (Hinteregger)

Four. Four-nil. Martin Hinteregger heads home from Kostic's corner to increase Frankfurt's lead. How bad could this get for Bayern and Niko Kovac?

53' GOAL! Dortmund 1-0 Wolfsburg (Hazard)

It's not really deserved, and it's not really been coming, but Dortmund won't care and neither will Thorgan Hazard, who has his first goal for the Black and Yellows! The Belgian fires home from just inside the box after a pacey dribble through the center from Hakimi. Could Wolfsburg be heading for their first Bundesliga defeat of the season?

48' Dortmund attack with Götze and Hakimi and Wolfsburg fail to clear. The ball falls to Guerreiro in a promising position but the Portuguese fires over. A bit of a waste.

49' GOAL! Frankfurt 3-1 Bayern (Abraham)

After Serge Gnabry loses possession in a dangerous position, Danny da Costa curls an inch-perfect cross to the back post where David Abraham slides in to make it 3-1. Bayern have it all to do again ...

46' KICK-OFF! The second halves are underway ...

Except in Dortmund, where they're still a few minutes behind after the referee got injured in the first half.

Marco Reus injured

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus was back in the starting XI today after missing the midweek cup win with a hamstring problem, but he was replaced by Mario Götze midway through the first half after having been treated for what looked like a foot injury. More news when we have it ...

HALF-TIME! And breathe ...

League leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach lead away at Bayer Leverkusen thanks largely to the outstanding Marcus Thuram who set up the Foals' first and scored the second either side of Kevin Volland's equalizer.

But the story of the day so far is unfolding in Frankfurt, where the Eagles raced into a 2-0 lead over Bayern Munich, who were reduced to ten men after Jerome Boateng was shown a straight red for a foul as last man. But Robert Lewandowski - who else? - dragged the champions back into the game single-handedly, leaving it all to play for in the second half.

Oh, and in Leipzig, RB are 5-0 up at half-time against Mainz. Yes, that's right: 5-0 at half-time. Ouch.

40' GOAL! Leverkusen 1-2 Gladbach (Thuram)

He made Gladbach's first and now he's scored their second himself. Marcus Thuram taps home Herrmann's cross from close range to restore the Foals' lead!

37' GOAL! Frankfurt 2-1 Bayern (Lewandowski)

Bayern are back in it - and what on earth would they do without Robert Lewandowski? The Pole does it all on his own, turning Hinteregger, brushing off Abraham and slotting it past Trapp. An outstanding solo goal, just when Bayern needed it! Game on!

32' GOAL! Frankfurt 2-0 Bayern (Sow)

The re-structured Bavarian defense is all over the place as Kostic's shot is blocked and the ball falls to Djibril Sow, unmarked at the back post, who slots home his first Bundesliga goal. Bayern are in huge trouble, now!

25' In Dortmund meanwhile, Wolfsburg have hit the bar! Nmecha lobs the ball over Hitz but it bounces back off the woodwork. Close for the Wolves!

25' GOAL! Frankfurt 1-0 Bayern (Kostic)

After Eintracht attack down the right and cross, the ball deflects into the path of Filip Kostic at the back post, who side-foots it past Neuer from close range. Bayern are a goal and a man down.

24' GOAL! Leverkusen 1-1 Gladbach (Volland)

A perfectly-weighted pass from Lucas Alario puts Kevin Volland through one-on-one. The German rounds Sommer and slots home the eualizer.

18' GOAL! Leverkusen 0-1 Gladbach (Wendt)

Oscar Wendt gives the visitors the lead but all the credit goes to Marcus Thuram whose skill on the right wing set up the goal. One-nil to the league leaders!

13' Julian Brandt's cross the right is cleared behind for a Dortmund corner. Hazard's corner is poor and easily cleared to Hakimi, who blasts a shot miles over the bar.

12' In Dortmund, both sides are largely cancelling each other out. BVB not allowing Wolfsburg to build while the Wolves are defending solidly when not on the ball.

11' Pacienca hits the resulting free-kick into the wall, his follow-up his deflected but Neuer still gathers.

8' RED CARD IN FRANKFURT! Jerome Boateng bings down Paciencia on the edge of the box and, since he's the last man, sees red! Bayern down to ten men!

4' In Dortmund, Hakimi gets an early cross in which is cleared for a corner, which also comes to nothing.

4' Half-hearted calls for a penalty from some of the Frankfurt fans as Thiago slides in in the box but he won the ball. At the other end, Gnabry drags a shot wide for Bayern.

1' KICK-OFF! We are underway in Frankfurt, Dortmund and Leverkusen!

Bayern: Alaba at center-back?

Interestingly, sporting director Hasan Salihamdzic has confirmed pre-match that David Alaba will be starting at center-back alongside Jerome Boateng, while Benjamin Pavard has the job of containing Filip Kostic at right-back.

Let's see how well that works out ...

Bayer Leverkusen team news:

And here's how Peter Bosz's Werkself intend to stop league leaders Gladbach:

Leverkusen XI: Hradecky - Weiser, Tah, Bender, Wendell - Baumgartlinger, Demirbay - Bellarabi, Havertz, Volland - Alario

Borussia Mönchengladbach team news:

The league leaders make the short trip across the Rhineland to Leverkusen on the back of a convincing 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt last time out - although the Foals did lose 1-2 to Dortmund in the cup in the week.

Coach Marco Rose was sent to the stands during that defeat, and makes five changes to his team this afternoon:

Gladbach XI: Sommer - Wendt, Elvedi, Ginter, Jantschke, Lainer - Neuhaus, Kramer. Hofmann - Thuram, Herrmann

Bayern Munich team news:

Thomas Müller starts his 500th game for Bayern Munich and Alphonso Davies also gets the nod in Frankfurt. Serge Gnabry replaces Kingsley Coman while David Alaba also returns. Ivan Perisic drops to the bench.

There was considerable consternation at a frankly poor performance away at second-division Bochum in the week, and coach Niko Kovac has demanded that his superstars to the simple things right: "Play cleanly and simply. Control the ball, take the ball - the basics have to work." Easier said than done, clearly.

Bayern XI: Neuer - Pavard, Alaba, Boateng, Kimmich - Thiago - Gnabry, Müller, Coutinho, Davies - Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund team news:

Lucien Favre has made five changes to the team which beat Gladbach in the cup on Wednesday. Mats Hummels and Marco Reus both return following illness and injury respectively, while Raphael Guerreiro, Mo Dahoud and Achraf Hakimi all start. Surprisingly, Jadon Sancho, Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney all drop to the bench.

BVB XI: Hitz - Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro - Weigl, Dahoud - Hakimi, Brandt, Hazard - Reus

GUTEN TAG! Welcome to DW's live coverage of Matchday 10 in the Bundesliga - and what a matchday it is!

Bayern Munich have won three games on the bounce but their victories over Union Berlin, Olympiacos and Bochum were anything but convincing, and coach Niko Kovac is under increasing pressure to deliver as he takes his team to Frankfurt.

In Dortmund, Lucien Favre appears to have bought himself some breathing space following Wednesday's cup win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, but now he needs needs his team to deliver in the league following a poor derby display against Schalke. The Black and Yellows welcome high-flying Wolfsburg, who are still yet to lose in the league!

Simultaneously, two of Germany's most attractive offensive sides meet in the Rhineland as Bayern Levekusen host Borussia Mönchengladbach.

And as if that wasn't enough, there's the small matter of the first ever Bundesliga meeting between Union Berlin and Hertha Berlin. Let's do this.