Bayern Munich target Leroy Sane to undergo knee surgery

The English Premier League club issued a statement on Thursday confirming that 23-year-old Leroy Sane, had suffered damage to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during their Community Shield victory over Liverpool (5-4 on penalties) on Sunday.

"He has undergone testing throughout the week, with a specialist doctor travelling to Manchester for further examinations to understand the extent of the injury," the statement said.

"Leroy will have surgery in the coming week. City will provide Leroy with all the support and guidance he needs, and everyone connected with the club wishes him a quick and full recovery."

The statement did not put a timetable on how long it was expected to take for the winger to return to action, but reconstructive surgery for a torn ACL generally has a recovery time of several months.

This comes as German media reports suggested Bayern Munich were close to completing a long-rumored deal to bring the former Schalke player back to the Bundesliga. Bayern had identified Sane as a prime transfer target to help replace the departed Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Leroy Sane has made 21 appearances for Germany

The German football publication Kicker had reported last week that the two clubs had agreed to terms that would have seen Germany's most successful club pay around €100 million ($112 million) for the attacker, who has 21 caps for Germany.

There was no immediate comment from Bayern following the confirmation of the extent of Sane's injury.

pfd/msh (dpa, SID, AP)