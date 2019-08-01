 Bayern Munich target Leroy Sane to undergo knee surgery | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 08.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bayern Munich target Leroy Sane to undergo knee surgery

Manchester City have confirmed that Leroy Sane will require surgery for a knee injury. The news comes as the Germany international appeared to be close to a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Fußball Leroy Sane von Manchester City verletzt (Imago Images/Uk Sports/C. Myrie)

The English Premier League club issued a statement on Thursday confirming that 23-year-old Leroy Sane, had suffered damage to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during their Community Shield victory over Liverpool (5-4 on penalties) on Sunday.

"He has undergone testing throughout the week, with a specialist doctor travelling to Manchester for further examinations to understand the extent of the injury," the statement said.

"Leroy will have surgery in the coming week. City will provide Leroy with all the support and guidance he needs, and everyone connected with the club wishes him a quick and full recovery."

The statement did not put a timetable on how long it was expected to take for the winger to return to action, but reconstructive surgery for a torn ACL generally has a recovery time of several months.

This comes as German media reports suggested Bayern Munich were close to completing a long-rumored deal to bring the former Schalke player back to the Bundesliga. Bayern had identified Sane as a prime transfer target to help replace the departed Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

UEFA Nations League Deutschland - Niederlande Leroy Sane (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Probst)

Leroy Sane has made 21 appearances for Germany

The German football publication Kicker had reported last week that the two clubs had agreed to terms that would have seen Germany's most successful club pay around €100 million ($112 million) for the attacker, who has 21 caps for Germany.

There was no immediate comment from Bayern following the confirmation of the extent of Sane's injury.

pfd/msh (dpa, SID, AP)

DW recommends

Bundesliga: Leroy Sane would tick several boxes at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have made no secret of their interest in Leroy Sane, who has impressed for both Manchester City and Germany. But how likely is a transfer to the Bundesliga and why exactly do the German champions want him? (13.06.2019)  

Leroy Sané is crucial to Germany's brave new world

Germany need a new image, direction and purpose after a disastrous World Cup campaign. The youthful exuberance of Leroy Sané and his fellow young teammates is vital to revitalizing a flailing national team. (11.10.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland Fußball Bayern München - SC Freiburg

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich lacking their 'Mia San Mia' ahead of new season 01.08.2019

Bayern Munich are the bookies' favorites to win an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title. But contradictory comments from figures within the club regarding Leroy Sane suggest all is not well in the Bavarian capital.

Fußball African Cup of Nations 2019 Ghana - Tunesien

Bundesliga transfers: Düsseldorf sign Kasim Adams on loan from Hoffenheim 08.08.2019

Fortuna Düsseldorf and Mainz have bolstered their defensive depth before the start of the new Bundesliga season. Düsseldorf have added Ghanaian international Kasim Adams while Mainz have signed Jeremiah St. Juste.

1. Bundesliga | TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Hannover 96 | Torjubel 1:0

Bundesliga to Premier League transfers often a win-win 23.07.2019

Two uncapped forwards from midtable Bundesliga clubs have moved to the EPL for a combined fee of over €75 million. To German football watchers, the fees involved in sideways moves seem crazy, but is that the case?

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  