Thomas Müller lifts his left arm in celebration
Thomas Müller's first half brace sealed the win early for BayernImage: Revierfoto/IMAGO
SoccerGermany

Bayern reclaim top spot as Dortmund dig their own grave

Matt Pearson
1 hour ago

After weeks of buildup, the biggest game in the Bundesliga this season was all but over in half an hour. A horrible error, a Thomas Müller brace and a sense of superiority saw Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 4-2.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pafx

Borussia Dortmund have found many ways to lose in Munich in recent years, but it turned out they still had one up their sleeve. A jaw-dropping error from Gregor Kobel started a slide that BVB could not arrest. Or even slow, until it was too late.

A 13th-minute air kick from the normally-reliable keeper allowed Dayot Upamecano's bouncing, overhit pass from the halfway line to bobble in to an empty net and give Bayern the lead.

Kobel wasn't the only one in shock. Memories of eight consecutive league defeats at the Allianz Arena seemed to grip the visitors as Thomas Müller turned in Matthijs de Ligt's header five minutes later.
Another five minutes, another Müller goal and another Dortmund defeat was all but confirmed. Kobel again was culpable, pushing Leroy Sané's shot in to Müller's path, rather than around the post.

Last time Dortmund arrived in Bavaria on top of the Bundesliga, they lost 5-0 under Lucien Favre, and that almost seemed a minimum at times in the first half. Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge of Bayern wasn't a dethroning, it was an execution.

As it was, Edin Terzic's team made it to the break without making it worse. But not much longer. in the 50th minute, Bayern cut them open again with the most aesthetically pleasing of their goals. Kingsley Coman stroked home joyfully after Sane played the killer pass.

Emre Can's penalty in the 72nd minute was all but meaningless while Donyell Malen also scuffed one home in the last minute. That it made the aggregate score in this fixture 37-8 over the last nine games is perhaps more indicative of the gap between the sides than Bayern's two point lead in the standings.

More to follow...

