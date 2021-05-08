 Bayern Munich have won more than just the Bundesliga, but now face a rebuilding job | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 08.05.2021

Bayern Munich have won more than just the Bundesliga, but now face a rebuilding job

A ninth consecutive Bundesliga title, Julian Nagelsmann on board for next season and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on UEFA's executive committee. It's not been a bad month for Bayern Munich, but the club are entering a new era.

On balance, it's not been a bad month for Bayern Munich.

On Saturday, Germany's record champions wrapped up a ninth consecutive Bundesliga title without even kicking a ball. RB Leipzig's dramatic 3-2 defeat away at Borussia Dortmund saw Bayern crowned champions ahead of their own game against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

For head coach Hansi Flick, it's a seventh trophy in just 18 months in the job, to add to last season's historic sextuplet. It's also his last, with Bayern out of the Champions League and German Cup and with the 56-year-old to be replaced by Julian Nagelsmann at the end of the season.

But for those who will remain, Bayern Munich's 30th Bundesliga title, and 31st German championship overall, caps a tumultuous period in European football from which Bayern have emerged in a powerful position. Which is just as well, given the rebuilding job that a new-look club hierarchy now has on its hands.

'Bayern are the big winners in all this'

Last month, when football was rocked by an attempt by 12 self-appointed elite clubs to break away from UEFA and create their own closed-shop Super League, Bayern Munich – and their German counterparts Borussia Dortmund – were conspicuous by their absence.

Were they listening to the demands of their supporters who, in accordance with the 50+1 rule, have a legal stake in their clubs? Or did they have their own commercial motives? A Super League contract leaked to Der Spiegel magazine suggests they weren't actually among the initial invitees.

Be that as it may, while the ringleaders of the coup beat a hasty retreat, shamed for their sheer arrogance and greed by furious fans, Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was swiftly elected as the European Club Association (ECA)'s new representative on UEFA's executive committee.

Meanwhile Bayern's director of legal affairs, Dr. Michael Gerlinger, also became the ECA's new vice-president in the wake of Juventus' Andrea Agnelli's resignation following his involvement in the Super League.

"The big winners in all of this are Bayern," Alexander Fischer of Club Nr. 12, the umbrella organization representing Bayern's active, match-going fan groups, told DW.

"In terms of marketing and PR, they got everything right. Along with UEFA and Paris-Saint Germain, Bayern have been left looking like knights in shining armor, the saviors of the people's game. It's absurd, really."

Left to right: Salihamidzic, Rummenigge, Hainer, Hoeness, Kahn. The era of Rummenigge and Hoeness is coming to an end

A new Bayern hierarchy

Absurd, because when it comes to modern football's embrace of hypercapitalism and rampant commercialization, Bayern Munich are hardly the innocent, helpless traditionalists being dragged along against their will.

As Der Spiegel reported in 2018, Dr. Gerlinger had already launched official enquiries into the legal feasibility of Bayern one day breaking away from the Bundesliga, while the club's sponsorship deals with Qatar have also come in for strong criticism. Indeed, one Bayern supporter is currently in court appealing a club ban which his lawyer believes was issued for his Qatar criticism.

Now, in Gerlinger and Rummenigge, Bayern men hold key positions at both the ECA, whose board members launched the Super League coup, and UEFA, which has tried to restyle itself as the defender of the people's game but has also just voted through reforms which will see the Champions League become a Super League in all but name.

No wonder the Bayern hierarchy felt powerful enough to refuse Hansi Flick the added influence over transfer policy and squad planning he wanted, instead throwing their weight sporting director and club man Hasan Salihamidzic.

And it's Salihamidzic, along with Herbert Hainer, who replaced Uli Hoeness as club president in 2020, and Oliver Kahn, who is set to take over from Rummenigge as chief executive in January 2022, who will now be responsible for providing the necessary structures and personnel for Nagelsmann to succeed.

Nagelsmann wants a larger squad

It's the start of a new era; the first time since 1979 that Bayern have appointed a coach without either Hoeness or Rummenigge leading the negotiations. This time, it was Salihamidzic and then finally Kahn who agreed to pay RB Leipzig €15 million to release Nagelsmann from his contract, rising to €25m with performance-related bonuses.

Deutschland Fußball FC Bayern Trainer Nagelsmann Flick

The future: 33-year-old Julian Nagelsmann will be Bayern's next head coach

But there's work to be done on the squad as well. According to Sportbild this week, Nagelsmann has already expressed a desire to increase the depth of a Bayern squad which was dangerously short on numbers in the Champions League quarterfinal defeat by PSG. And despite Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting's two goals in that tie, the reliance on Robert Lewandowski remains significant.

The core is there, and discussions will soon begin with the so-called "2023 group" of Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Lewandowski to extend their contracts beyond that year. Leon Goretzka and Niklas Süle, of whom the latter played under Nagelsmann in Hoffenheim, have contacts ending 2022, and their extensions remain the priority.

Otherwise, Bayern will be hoping for a more successful transfer window than last summer, when the replacing of Thiago Alcantara, Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic with Bouna Sarr, Marc Roca and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting contributed to the rift between Flick and Salihamidzic. Reserve goalkeeper Alexander Nübel is also reportedly unhappy at his lack of game time.

There will be further departures this year, with David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez and Douglas Costa all set to leave. Bayern are reportedly open to letting Corentin Tolisso go for the right price too. And having already spent €42.5 million on Dayot Upamecano in a year in which Bayern's turnover fell by €150 million due to the pandemic, the fabled war chest is hardly bursting.

Bayern may look to players returning from loan spells, but the likes of Michael Cuisance (Marseille), Adrian Fein (Eindhoven) and Joshua Zirkzee (Parma) are yet to show the sort of quality which will help Bayern compete with Europe's best.

Bayern may have emerged from a tumultuous 2021 in an influential political position within European football and with another Bundesliga title, but they're entering a new era, and there's work to be done.

  • Jupp Heynckes holds up Bundesliga trophy

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    The Treble: 2012-13

    Bayern Munich kicked off their run of nine consecutive titles with a dominant 2012-13 season under legendary coach Jupp Heynckes. Not only did the Bavarians finish 25 points (91 in total) ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, but they also won the German Cup, and beat BVB 2-1 in the all-German final of the Champions League at London's Wembley Stadium.

  • Fußball Bundesliga - Der FC Bayern München ist Meister

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    Clinching it early: 2013-2014

    Bayern Munich clinched the 2013-14 title by beating Hertha in Berlin's Olympic Stadium on March 25. This was just the 27th matchday of the season and the earliest any team has sealed the deal since the Bundesliga was established in 1963. This was Bayern's 24th Bundesliga title and the first for Pep Guardiola. The completed the double by beating Dortmund 2-0 in the German Cup final.

  • Deutschland München | Meisterfeier 2015 | Pep Guardiola

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    2014-15: Are we bored yet?

    Bayern Munich won this title without kicking a ball. On a day off, the Bavarians clinched the title when Borussia Mönchengladbach beat Wolfsburg 1-0, making it mathematically impossible for the Wolves to catch up to them at the top of the table. There was no celebration, captain Phlipp Lahm and Co. Didn't even bother to get together to watch the game. Were Bayern getting bored by all this winning?

  • Bayern Munich's Pep Guardiola and Philipp Lahm

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    2015-16: A third title for Pep

    Bayern's fourth consecutive Bundesliga title is also the third for Pep Guardiola. This would be the final season for the Spanish coach in the Bavarian capital before moving on to Premier League outfit Manchester City. Munich dragged their feet a little bit in 2015-15, waiting until Matchday 33 to clinch the 26th German title in Bayern's history – with a 2-1 win in Ingolstadt.

  • Bayern celebrate winning 2017 Bundesliga title

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    No. 5: 2016-17

    Bayern Munich won this title with a comfortable 15-point edge over RB Leipzig – while going undefeated in the friendly confines of the Allianz Arena. Even a change of coach (now Carlo Ancelotti) did nothing to change Bayern's dominance. This was a special season for Poland striker Robert Lewandowski who scored 30 goals – just the second after Gerd Müller to reach that plateau in a single season.

  • Jupp Heynckes bids farewell to Bayern fans

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    Jupp's last hurrah

    After Bayern got out to a disappointing start to the season, Jupp Heynckes came out of retirement to guide the club to yet another title. After a record 1,038 Bundesliga matches (669 as a coach, 369 as a player) the then-73-year-old Heynckes went out on top, as Bayern finished 21 points ahead of Schalke. However, Bayern failed to complete the double, losing 3-1 to Frankfurt in the Cup final.

  • Niko Kovac being given a shower of wheat beer

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    Title win in debut season

    The man who beat Heynckes in that Cup final succeeded him at Bayern and promptly delivered a seventh straight Bundesliga title. Still, all wasn't well in Munich. Coach Niko Kovac's men sealed the title with a 5-1 romp over Frankfurt, but Thomas Müller was unhappy about no longer being a starter and Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben, two of the leagues best-ever foreign players, left at season's end.

  • David Alaba and coach Hansi Flick celebrate winning the 2019-20 Bundesliga title

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    First Bundesliga title of the COVID-19 era

    Even a pandemic and another coaching change couldn't stop Bayern. Assistant coach Hansi Flick replaced Niko Kovac in October 2020 and quickly steadied the ship, eventually going on a run in which the Bavarians seemed unbeatable. Bayern took a COVID-19-induced weeks-long break and empty stadiums in their stride as they cruised to an eighth-straight title, 13 points clear of pretenders BVB.

  • Fußball Bundesliga | FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach | Anzeige 9. Titel Deutscher Meister

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    Hansi Flick's parting gift

    Bayern Munich's ninth straight title was Hansi Flick's second - and his last. The 56-year-old had already announced his departure from the club following a dispute with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic before Bayern were crowned champions due to a defeat for RB Leipzig, coached by Flick's successor, Julian Nagelsmann.

    Author: Jörg Strohschein, Chuck Penfold


