 Bayern Munich fans react to protests against Hopp | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 01.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bayern Munich fans react to protests against Hopp

Representatives from Bayern Munich's fan and ultra groups have criticized the public outcry that followed their protests against Dietmar Hopp, while also reflecting on the language used in some of the banners.

default

Representatives from Bayern Munich's fan and ultra scene have reacted to Saturday's events in Hoffenheim, in which a game came to a stop due to a series of banners against Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp.

"Südkurve München", a website known to communicate messages of Bayern Munich's ultra groups, took to their social media account to explain their view of the incidents in Sinsheim.

The statement starts in a rather reflective manner, saying the term "son of a whore" is "not the language we would normally use." The statement adds, however, that this is a language often heard at football games across Germany, and that the need for grabbing people's attention left them "no other choice" but to use the term, which was used by other fan groups in previous protests against the Hoffenheim owner.

"If we're going to interrupt football games whenever such insults are said, it will no longer be possible to finish the whole 90 minutes," reads the statement.

As to their reasoning behind taking part in the protests, the Südkurve say that while they are not personally affected by the collective punishment applied against Borussia Dortmund fans, they consider the issue of collective punishment and Hopp an "attack" on supporter rights.

Club Nr. 12, an umbrella organization known to represent a large number of organized Bayern Munich fans and members, also released a statement about the events in Sinsheim.

While the organization distances itself from the insults shown in the away end, it also added that the reactions were "over the top and untrustworthy."

"In the previous weeks, we've seen enough racist and sexist incidents in German stadiums where we could have set the example," the statement read, referring to the racist abuse Hertha Berlin's Jordan Torunarigha and Würzburger Kickers' Leroy Kwadwo suffered during matches.

"When there's a patron involved whose business happens to be a financial partner of the DFB, that's when they say a red line was crossed," reads the statement.

Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer said in a statement released on Sunday that the club will "examine all the options" to prevent similar actions in the future.

Related content

EINSCHRÄNKUNG | Fußball Bundesliga | TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. FC Bayern München | Spielunterbrechung Beleidigung Hopp

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim players refuse to play as fan protests escalate 29.02.2020

The Bundesliga fixture between Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim ended in extraordinary scenes after supporters again displayed banners insulting Hoffenheim benefactor Dietmar Hopp. Other Bundesliga games were also suspended.

Fußball Bundesliga | TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. FC Bayern München | Spielunterbrechung Beleidigung Hopp

Opinion: Solidarity against abuse is right but must apply to all 29.02.2020

Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim's decision to protest because of insults on banners was the right decision, and a big moment in Germany. Nevertheless, why has such protest not accompanied racism?

Fußball: 1. Bundesliga, Saison 2019/2020, 24. Spieltag, 1.FC Köln - Schalke 04 am 29.02.2020 im RheinEnergie Stadion in

Bundesliga Bulletin: Fan protests dominate headlines, Bayern Munich pull away in title race 01.03.2020

In the final matchday in February, the headlines in the Bundesliga were about what happened off the pitch. On it, Bayern Munich took a huge step towards the title but Borussia Dortmund and Gladbach stayed in the race.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  