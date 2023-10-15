Bayern Munich defender posts pro-Palestinian video

In the wake of Hamas terror attacks, Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui wished Palestinians "victory" in an Instagram post. Bayern Munich say they plan to raise the issue when the player returns from national team duty.

Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui reportedly shared a video on Instagram in which he wished "victory" to the Palestinians in the conflict with Israel.

In his post, the Moroccan national player shared a short clip featuring the image of a waving Palestinian flag accompanied by a prayer-like voiceover saying: "God help our persecuted brothers in Palestine, so that they attain victory. May God have mercy on the dead, may God heal their wounded."

Mazraoui shared the post with the word Ameen (Amen) and a praying hands emoji.

On Monday, Bayern Munich said their management planned to speak to the player about the posts.

"Bayern immediately contacted Noussair Mazraoui after his Instagram posts on Sunday," the club told the DPA news agency. "After his return (from national team duty), a detailed personal meeting with the club's management in Munich is planned."

'Us against the world!'

Mazraoui is currently on the road with the Moroccan national team, which played Ivory Coast on Saturday and was to face Liberia on Tuesday. Another Instagram post shared by Mazraoui features stories from four Moroccan teammates — the Bayern defender himself, plus Hakim Ziyech (Galatasaray), Zakaria Aboukhlal (FC Toulouse), and former SC Paderborn midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri (who currently plays for Saudi Pro club Al-Fayha FC).

The accompanying text read: "Moroccan NT (national team) players Aboukhlal, Ziyech, Mazraoui & Sabiri have all posted stories in support of Palestine, but you can only see the stories if you go to their profile. They're trying to silence us. It's literally us against the world!" All four shared the post on their own Instagram pages.

However, the 25-year-old later sent an additional post clarifying his previous messages, saying, "First of all, I would like to say it's really disappointing that I have to explain what I stand for. There's a situation out there where thousands of innocent people are being murdered.

"My position is that I will work for peace and justice in this world. This means that I will always be against all kinds of terrorism, hatred and violence. And that’s something I will always stand behind.

"That's why I don't understand why people think the opposite about me and why I'm associated with hateful groups. Today is not about what I think or what you think, innocent people are being killed every day by this terrible conflict that has gotten out of hand. We all need to be against it and speak out against it. This is just inhumane.

"Finally, I would like to make it clear that it was never my intention to offend or hurt anyone, consciously or unconsciously"

Bayern Munich pledges solidarity with Israel

Last weekend, Israel was attacked by the miiltant group Hamas — which Israel, the EU, US, Germany and other countries designate a terrorist organization. Since then, more than 1,300 Israelis have been killed. Palestinian officials say Israeli counterattacks have killed more than 2,400 in the Gaza Strip.

Shortly after reports of the attack emerged, Bayern Munich wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the team was "worried about our friends in Israel." Munich's backup goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is Israeli and has shared emotional messages on Instagram in which he calls on athletes to speak out against terrorism.

Much social media discussion about Mazraoui's post has focused on how it should be interpreted — with some users speaking up for the Moroccan, even agreeing with him, and others calling for him to be fired immediately.

Mazraoui's post could have implications for Bayern's defense

Mazraoui came to Munich from Ajax in 2022 and is under contract until 2026. Should the perennial Bundesliga champions find it necessary to suspend or even fire the young Moroccan, it would put further strain on its overtaxed defensive unit.

Though Bayern signed central defender Kim Min-jae from Napoli before the season, the club began the season with a defender less after the departures of Lucas Hernandez to Paris Saint-Germain and Benjamin Pavard to Inter Milan. Bayern also sent right-back Josip Stanisic on a season-long loan to Bayer Leverkusen, who currently sit atop the Bundesliga.

There has been talk of re-signing free agent Jerome Boateng. Recent discussions about signing the 2014 World Cup winner at other junctures have all gone against him — either for sporting reasons, or because, like now, Boateng will once again be going on trial for battery.

This article was originally written in German