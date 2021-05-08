Bayern Munich Bundesliga champions after RB Leipzig lose to Borussia Dortmund - live

Key points:

Bayern Munich confirmed as Bundesliga champions after second-placed RB Leipzig lost to Borussia Dortmund

Result leaves Bayern seven points clear of RB, who only have six points left to play for

The newly-crowned champions are in action themselves this evening at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach (kick-off at 18.30 CET)

For departing head coach Hansi Flick, it's his seventh and last trophy with Bayern

Robert Lewandowski still chasing Bundesliga goalscoring record

Live updates and reactions (all times CET):

18:20 - Oliver Kahn: 'Hansi Flick's part in this title has been massive'

Future Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn has praised departing head coach Hansi Flick for his part in the club's ninth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Future Bayern boss Oliver Kahn

"Hansi has succeeded in gelling this ensemble of super stars and getting the very best out of them, so his part in this title has been massive," Kahn told Sky after watching RB Leipzig's loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Allianz Arena along with the visiting officials from Borussia Mönchengladbach.

"It was fantastic, of course. Our joy was perhaps a bit more controlled because of our experience, but you never get bored of winning the league," said the former Bayern goalkeeper and captain, who will take over from Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in January 2022.

"We have matched Juventus' record of nine domestic titles in a row and next season we have the chance to do something that no team on this planet has ever achieved and win ten."

18:00 - Robert Lewandowski still has business to attend to

Bayern Munich may have achieved their aim of winning the title before even kicking off against Gladbach, but Robert Lewandowski still has his eyes set on a personal prize.

The Polish striker currently has 36 Bundesliga goals this season, four short of Bayern legend Gerd Müller's 40 goals in the 1971/72 season. Can Lewandowski equal or break the record in Bayern's remaining three games?

17:55 - Marco Rose: 'We're here to win points, not to celebrate the title'

This evening's game between Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach may now be meaningless for the newly-crowned champions, but not for their opponents, who are still fighting for a Europa League place.

Gladbach head coach Marco Rose, who will take charge of Borussia Dortmund next season, congratuled Bayern and praised their "great mentality and great togetherness, everything you need to be champions." But he insisted that it won't make his team's job any easier this evening:

"I experienced it myself in Salzburg that everything can come much easier when you're so euphoric [because of winning the league], so I'm sure that Bayern will approach this game with a lot of joy. But we're not here to celebrate the championship with them; we're here for the points."

17:50 - Julian Nagelsmann wins Bayern Munich the title before his first game

There was a certain irony that it was Julian Nagelsmann's team which ultimately handed Bayern Munich the title. Nagelsmann will take over from Hansi Flick as Bayern head coach next season but it was his current team, RB Leipzig, who lost to Dortmund to confirm Bayern's latest triumph.

Not that anyone should be suspicious; Nagelsmann and RB have been Bayern's closest challengers this season and there was no sign of them handing the title to Bayern without a fight today as they battled back from 0-2 down in Dortmund. At that point, Bayern would have had to get a point themselves to win the league - until Jadon Sancho scored a late winner for BVB.

17:40 - Working the 9 til 5 ...

Bayern Munich have wrapped up their ninth consecutive Bundesliga title - but only five players have been there for all of them!

A particularly special achievement for: Manuel Neuer, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez and Thomas Müller.

17:35 - Bayern Munich players following the action

Bayern Munich's players received confirmation of their title win via their smartphones while taking a pre-match stroll on the pitch in Munich ahead of their game against Borussia Mönchengladbach this evening.

Leroy Sane didn't even make it that far, watching the Dortmund game in the tunnel.

17:30 – Bayern Munich papering over the cracks?

It sounds ridiculous to suggest that a ninth consecutive Bundesliga title has been anything other than a predictable walk in the park – but all has not been well in Munich this season.

A rift emerged between head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic as early as January 2020, with the two disagreeing over transfer policy and squad building. The dispute culminated with Flick telling Salihamidzic to "just shut up" on the team bus ahead of a recent game.

While the club ultimately backed Salihamidzic, Flick did appear to have been proven right when an injury-depleted Bayern team lost to PSG in the Champions League quarterfinal.

17:28 - Hansi Flick bows out in style

For departing Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick, it's his seventh and final title in charge of the Bavarians - in just 16 months in charge after becoming head coach in November 2019.

In his first season, he won the treble of Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League, before adding the German Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup to make it a historic sextuplet.

This season, Bayern were knocked out of the German Cup by Holstein Kiel and beaten in the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain – but have still wrapped up the league title with two matchday remaining.

17:23 - Full-time in Dortmund - Bayern champions!

RB Leipzig's 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund means they can no longer catch Bayern Munich, who are crowned Bundesliga champions for the ninth season in a row. Congratulations!

Bayern themselves are in action at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach this evening (kick-off at 18:30 CET), a game which now only has relevance for Gladbach. Bayern will not be presented with the Bundesliga trophy today, but rather on the final day of the season at home to Augsburg on May 22.